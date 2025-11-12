PharmStars Ventures Announces 12 Investments in Digital Health Startups Bridging the ‘Pharma-Startup Gap’

PharmStars Ventures’ First 12 Portfolio Companies

Fund builds on $900M raised by PharmStars Accelerator graduates to back elite, pharma-ready digital health startups

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars Ventures , a venture capital fund investing exclusively in graduates of the industry-leading PharmStars accelerator , has completed 12 investments in leading global digital health startups that graduated from the PharmStars Spring 2025 accelerator.PharmStars Ventures’ mission is simple yet transformative: to build and fund the bridge between digital health startups and pharma. The fund leverages the accelerator’s proven success and applies a hands-on investment model grounded in embedded relationships throughout the pharma industry. The accelerator’s 91 graduates have raised over $900 million to date, and its early graduates have formed over 100 pharma partnerships.Unlike traditional VC funds, PharmStars Ventures benefits from a proprietary, global pipeline of high-quality startups generated through its deep integration with the PharmStars Accelerator. Each startup participates in the accelerator’s 10-week Pharma University ( PharmaU ) program. During this time, the fund’s partners collaborate directly with startup founders. This mentoring and extended engagement enable exceptional pre-investment diligence before final investment decisions are made.The fund also has a competitive edge in the pharmatech space: it has deep connections with numerous global pharmaceutical firms. “The rare combination of an accelerator engine with top biopharma members and a mentor network of former pharma executives gives us a keen understanding of what solutions pharma wants and needs. It also allows us to spot emerging opportunities early and fund the innovations most likely to create value,” said Naomi Fried, PhD, Managing Partner of PharmStars Ventures and CEO of the PharmStars Accelerator. “Our unique model lets us identify, de-risk, scale, and fund the solutions that pharma is actively seeking.”“The PharmStars accelerator has become a successful, trusted bridge between digital health and pharma,” said Shrawan Patel, MD, General Partner and accelerator co-founder. “Our venture fund is the logical next step in generating value; it allows us to invest in the same types of high-growth companies with real-world pharma solutions we’ve been successfully supporting over the last 4 years. We’re thrilled to back our first 12 startups.”PharmStars Ventures’ initial 12 investments, focused on digital innovations in rare disease, come from PharmStars’ Spring 2025 accelerator cohort and include:• AESOP Technology (San Francisco, CA): Dashboard for Real-time EHR Data Insights• Comend (Toronto, Canada): Federated Marketplace of Rare Disease Patient Advocacy Groups and Their Biosamples, Studies, and IP• Compose Health (Ottawa, Canada): AI Orchestration Platform for Rapid Market-facing Content Production• EXOSYSTEMS (Seongnam-si, Korea): AI Digital Biomarker Platform for Quantitative, Objective Motor Function Assessment• Global Key Solutions (New York, NY): Continuously Updated Information Engine to Access Industry-wide Compliance and Regulatory Data• Intercellular (San Francisco, CA): AI-enabled miRNA Platform for Cancer Monitoring• LivAi (San Francisco, CA): AI Platform Transforming Routine Imaging into 3D, Quantitative Tumor Biomarkers• Meep (Ghent, Belgium): Clinical-grade, At-home Biomarker Minilab for Measuring Daily Disease Activity, Drug Levels, and Organ Function• Octozi (New York, NY): AI-enabled Data Cleaning and Review Platform• Preview Health (Sydney, Australia): Complete Metabolic-profiling AI Platform for Precision Medicine• PulManage (Chapin, SC): Scalable Platform for Real-time, High-quality, Remote Spirometry• Vako (New York, NY): Platform to Unify Patient Advocacy Groups and Support Their PatientsAbout PharmStars VenturesPharmStars Ventures is a venture fund that “wraps around” the PharmStars accelerator to invest in pharma-ready digital health startups. Led by General Partners Naomi Fried, PhD, and Shrawan Patel, MD, the fund combines unique, high quality deal flow, hands-on due diligence, and strategic follow-on investing to accelerate innovation at the intersection of pharma and digital health.About PharmStarsPharmStars is the member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Because of our expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. The PharmaU program, which includes a proprietary curriculum and personalized mentoring, supports digital health startups and pharma in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of technology solutions. More information is available at www.PharmStars.com

