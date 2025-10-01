PharmStars Announces 9th Cohort Launch and Pharmatech Innovation Summit Focused on Data Management, Insights, and AI

PharmStars' Pharmatech Innovation Summit Taking Place November 17, 2025, in Boston

Pharma leaders, startups, and investors will gather at exclusive Summit to explore pharmatech solutions shaping the future of digital innovation in pharma

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars ™, the accelerator for pharma-focused digital health startups, is delighted to announce its first Pharmatech Innovation Summit , which is taking place November 17–20, in Boston. The Summit will convene biopharma leaders, digital health startups, and investors to foster connections, showcase startup innovations, and drive pharma digital transformation. The theme of the Summit is pharma innovations in data management, insights, and AI.Kicking off the Summit is a workshop exclusively for pharma innovation leaders featuring a Fireside Chat with Uli Stilz, Corporate Vice President, R&ED External Innovation Partners, External & Exploratory Innovation at Novo Nordisk. Uli will share insights on building and sustaining successful pharma innovation programs to rapidly test and drive adoption of new healthcare solutions.On day two of the Summit, pharma innovation leaders and investors will attend a showcase of the latest pharmatech solutions from leading startups from around the world. The digital health startups participating in PharmStars’ Fall 10-week accelerator program focused on “Innovations in Data Management & Insights” will make presentations and field questions from an exclusive audience of pharma leaders and investors.Days three and four of the Summit will be dedicated to private, one-on-one meetings between pharma firms and the startups.The PharmStars accelerator is dedicated to bridging the “pharma-startup gap.” The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU, PharmStars’ education and mentoring program, prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients. PharmStars’ pharma members benefit from priority access to these innovative startups.The startups in this fall’s accelerator program, the PharmStars 9th accelerator class, offer outstanding innovations to enhance pharma data management and insight generation. Their solutions include new sources of patient and provider data and new data collection tools and AI solutions for drug discovery, development, and commercialization.Naomi Fried, PharmStars’ founder and CEO, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am excited by the creative solutions these startups have developed to address some of the most pressing challenges in pharma data management and insight generation. They are leveraging cutting-edge AI and other digital solutions to deliver great value to pharma.”At the recent Launch Event, participating startups shared their excitement about joining the PharmStars accelerator, highlighting its value in deepening their understanding of pharma. A startup CEO commented, “PharmStars’ PharmaU curriculum gives us the comprehensive knowledge we need to build meaningful relationships within pharma. I'm personally excited about the mentorship we are receiving from former pharma executives who offer invaluable expertise.”PharmStars’ Pharmatech Innovation Summit is an invitation-only event for pharma innovation leaders. Attendance is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Pharma innovation leaders interested in attending can apply by visiting https://pharmstars.news/PRF25S About PharmStarsPharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com

