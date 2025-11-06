Lizzie Borden House To Host Celebrity Psychic Patti Negri for Haunted Doll Tea Party

Photo of the Lizzie Borden House

Lizzie Borden House to host Patti Negri for aHaunted Doll Tea Party, Ghost Hunt & additional ticketed events

I can’t wait to share tea, stories, and a little magick with everyone who joins us.” — Patti Negri

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Things are getting a little extra spooky in Fall River this holiday season. The world-famous Lizzie Borden House will host television’s favorite “Good Witch” and psychic medium Patti Negri for an exclusive Haunted Doll Tea Party on December 3, 2025 in an intimate and immersive event for ghost enthusiasts and history lovers alike.Guests will sip an exclusive tea, aptly named Borden’s Killer Blend, alongside Patti and her collection of haunted dolls and poppets while learning about her new book, Dollcraft: A Witch’s Guide to Poppet Magick & Haunted Dolls and the real-life stories behind her supernatural work. The event includes a meet-and-greet, photo opportunity, and additional ticketed opportunities including a guided ghost hunt, book signing, haunted Victorian dinner with Patti, and a tour through the infamous Lizzie Borden House, offering guests the chance to connect with both history and hauntings in one unforgettable evening.“I am absolutely thrilled to be visiting the infamous Lizzie Borden House for the very first time, and what better way to experience it than surrounded by my beloved haunted dolls and fellow lovers of the mysterious,” said Negri. “I can’t wait to share tea, stories, and a little magick with everyone who joins us. There’s something truly special about connecting with fans in a place so rich in history and energy. It’s going to be an unforgettable visit!”The event is part of the Lizzie Borden House’s ongoing mission to bring unique, experiential programming to Fall River, blending local history, legend, and entertainment in one of the country’s most talked-about paranormal landmarks.Event Details:Lizzie Borden House, 230 Second Street, Fall River, MAWednesday, December 3, 2025Tickets are extremely limited and available now at lizzie-borden.comAbout the Lizzie Borden HouseLocated in the heart of Fall River, the Lizzie Borden House is one of America’s most infamous historic homes and site of the 1892 Borden murders. Now operated by US Ghost Adventures , the property offers daily tours, overnight stays, and immersive paranormal events year-round.About Patti NegriPatti Negri, known worldwide as “The Good Witch of Hollywood,” is a psychic medium and television personality best known for her recurring role on Discovery’s hit series “Ghost Adventures.” Her appearances across television and streaming platforms have surpassed a billion views. Patti is the international best-selling author of “Old World Magick for the Modern World” and host of the award-winning podcast “The Witching Hour.” Voted the world’s #1 psychic and medium by Times Square Press, she has been named “Best TV Psychic 2023” and “Best Psychic Podcast 2024” by the Parapod Awards. Patti’s credits include “Master Chef,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “Portals to Hell,” along with collaborations with Lilly Singh, LaurDIY, FaZe Rug, Good Mythical Morning, and The Sturniolo Triplets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.