US Ghost Adventures Properties & Locations Named Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award Winners For 2025

Four properties, tour experiences receive global honors

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spirits aren’t the only ones whispering, as TripAdvisor just named four US Ghost Adventures locations and tours among the top 10-percent of attractions worldwide, echoing the praise of thousands of brave visitors.

The Lizzie Borden House, in Fall River, MA, the Villisca Axe Murder House, in Villisca, IA, as well as the Salem Ghost tour in Salem, MA and the Civil War Ghost tour in Gettysburg, PA were all recognized as Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award Winners for 2025, ranking in the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

The awards are based solely on genuine feedback from thousands who have visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor within one year.

“We’re honored that four of our historic properties and tour experiences have all earned TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards, placing them in the top 10-percent of attractions worldwide,” said Lance Zaal, US Ghost Adventures Owner and CEO. “These recognitions are a testament to the unforgettable experiences our teams create. At US Ghost Adventures, we’re passionate about preserving historic sites, sharing their stories, and creating engaging experiences to help the public to connect with history in unforgettable ways.”

“Congratulations to US Ghost Adventures on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

ABOUT U.S. GHOST ADVENTURES
US Ghost Adventures provides entertaining, historic, and authentic ghost tours and experiences in over 200 of America’s most haunted and historic cities. The company is dedicated to making sense of the unexplainable by guiding guests through haunted places and sharing the real history and stories of those who left their mark on them.

Founded in 2025, Tourismo (formerly Junket) specializes in creating unforgettable cultural experiences in partnership with local artists, musicians, and creatives. Each Tourismo event celebrates artistry while providing enriching and memorable experiences that highlight America’s vibrant artistic heritage. For more information follow Tourismo on Facebook (@TourismoUSA) and Instagram (@tourismo_experiences).

