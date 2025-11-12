How to Win in Trenchless: Independent Trenchless Q&A Panel

WWETT Panel Members

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your business keeps communities moving, waste moving safely, and critical systems running. At The WWETT Show—the world's premier event for wastewater and environmental services—you’ll put your solutions in front of the people who need them most.From decision-makers with purchasing power to fresh prospects from across 55+ countries, WWETT delivers the right audience at the right time. Showcase your products, tell your story, and be part of the progress shaping the future of wastewater and environmental work.We are excited to share more about the upcoming panel discussion during the WWETT 2026 event this February 16-19 in Indianapolis, IN. This session brings together a panel of independent trenchless experts offering practical, field-tested advice on growing your trenchless business. Each panelist specializes in a key area—growth, safety, insurance, marketing and hiring—and will share actionable insights in a discussion with live Q&A.Whether you’re just starting out or scaling fast, this is your chance to ask the questions you can’t Google and hear how others are navigating similar challenges across residential, commercial, and municipal trenchless work.After this session, attendees will be able to:Develop a scalable growth approach using real-world tactics from successful trenchless contractorsDiscuss practical strategies for a safety program that reduces risk and reinforces a safety first culture in trenchless operationsIdentify effective marketing strategies for lead generation and brand positioning in trenchless servicesDiscuss the key insurance considerations for trenchless operations and how to better protect your businessEngage in open Q&A with experts across multiple business functions for personalized, situation-specific adviceThis panel is made up of a number of industry experts in fields with backgrounds that include former installers, business consultants, marketing, recruiting and specialized insurance support. We invite everyone to add this panel, which will be held on Tuesday February 17th at 4:00 PM EST to their WWETT agendas.Mac CanaliMarketing and Business Development at In-Line Renewal Solutions Mac Canali is a business development and marketing executive with over 15 years of experience driving growth for B2B organizations through strategic client acquisition and full-funnel marketing. He has partnered with over 250 home service companies, increasing revenue by designing scalable lead generation systems that integrate digital channels, traditional marketing practices, and strategic partnerships.With expertise in sales leadership, marketing strategy, and pipeline growth, Mac has built and implemented systems that consistently improve conversion rates. Recognized for his ability to translate complex strategies into practical execution, he specializes in helping home service companies scale through data-driven business development and targeted campaigns that deliver measurable results. Having led growth initiatives across both startups and global enterprises, Mac offers business owners in the home services and trenchless industries practical, results-oriented insights to accelerate revenue and create long-term, repeatable success.Steve MaszczakCEO at Pinnacle Trenchless Consulting With firsthand experience owning and operating a trenchless lining company, along with a background working alongside CIPP manufacturers and managing countless residential, commercial, and municipal projects, Steve understands trenchless from every angle.After years of learning the hard way, he founded Pinnacle Trenchless Consulting to be the resource he wished he had when starting out. Today, Steve and his team of CIPP experts help contractors across the U.S. fast-track their success in trenchless sewer repairs—with practical support, strategic insight, and real-world experience.Dave RiethPresident at Supply CareerDave Rieth is the President of Supply Career, a Cleveland, Ohio-based recruiting firm specializing in connecting talent within the home-services and industrial sectors, as well as Blue Recruit, which specializes in talent for aviation, aerospace and defense. With a background rooted in business development, team development and workforce growth, Dave has built his career around helping companies solve one of their toughest challenges, finding and keeping exceptional people.Known for his practical leadership approach and drive for continuous improvement, Dave is passionate about creating structure, clarity, and measurable results while still ensuring his team and clients have fun throughout the process. His work reflects a blend of operational discipline and entrepreneurial energy that defines both Supply Career and Blue Recruit’s mission to deliver top-tier talent and real business impact.Rich VarratoOwner/Co-Founder at The Magnolia AgencyRich Varrato is the owner/co-founder of The Magnolia Agency, an insurance agency located in Essex, CT, where he specializes in helping construction companies across the Country reduce risk and strengthen their bottom line through innovative insurance solutions, captive strategies, and his proprietary Magnolia365 risk management process.Briana BaileyDirector of Business Development & Customer Experience at Pinnacle Trenchless ConsultingBriana is the Director of Business Development and Customer Experience at Pinnacle, where she leads with a passion for building strong relationships across the trenchless industry. Since 2020, she has been immersed in the field with a focus on helping customers succeed and grow through collaboration, innovation, and service excellence. At Pinnacle, she works closely with clients, partners, and team members to deliver strategic growth and innovative solutions, always aiming to elevate the standard of customer experience. Known for her collaborative approach and deep industry knowledge, Briana is committed to connecting people, solving problems, and helping the trenchless community grow stronger.ABOUT THE EVENTThe WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show - is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

