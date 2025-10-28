Blue Recruit Expands Its Reach with the Launch of Supply Career

Dave Rieth, President

A new division brings Blue Recruit’s proven, data-driven recruiting strategy from aerospace and defense into the home services and supply sectors.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Recruit, a national recruiting firm known for its precision talent acquisition in the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the official launch of its sister company, Supply Career , a recruiting brand dedicated to serving the home services and supply house sectors, including plumbing, HVAC, and related trades.The launch of Supply Career marks a natural evolution for Blue Recruit’s leadership team, who bring a unique blend of experience in both aerospace and defense as well as the broader home services supply chain. The two brands will now operate in tandem—Blue Recruit will continue to focus exclusively on the aerospace and defense sectors, while Supply Career will serve home services providers and the companies that supply them with the materials, tools, and equipment essential to their operations.“We saw an opportunity to bring our data-driven recruiting strategy from aerospace into the home services sector,” said Dave Rieth, President of Blue Recruit and Supply Career. “These are industries built on precision, reliability, and skilled craftsmanship. By applying our proven process, technology, and candidate network, we can help companies across both sectors find the right people faster and more effectively.”A Strategic Evolution of Two Complementary Brands Founded in 2023, Blue Recruit quickly established itself as a trusted recruiting partner to aerospace and defense companies nationwide. The firm developed a strong reputation for its specialized approach—combining industry knowledge, rigorous process, and data-driven insights to connect organizations with exceptional business development professionals, engineers, and technical talent. Through its work with manufacturers, maintenance and repair organizations (MROs), and defense contractors, Blue Recruit identified a shared set of challenges faced by companies outside the aerospace sector—particularly in the home services and supply industries. Labor shortages, an aging workforce, and the increasing demand for skilled professionals created a parallel opportunity to bring Blue Recruit’s proven recruiting methodology into a new market.That insight led to the formation of Supply Career in 2025. Built on the same operational foundation as Blue Recruit, Supply Career focuses on helping home service companies, distributors, and supply houses find and hire skilled professionals who can drive growth, service delivery, and customer satisfaction.While the industries may differ, the philosophy remains the same: “Better systems. Better hires.” Both companies leverage structured recruiting processes, extensive industry networks, and technology-backed data to ensure that every search produces measurable results.Distinct Markets, Shared ValuesThe launch of Supply Career allows each brand to sharpen its focus while maintaining the high standards and attention to detail that have defined Blue Recruit’s success. Blue Recruit will continue to serve clients in the aerospace, defense, and aviation supply chain, including:• Aircraft component manufacturers• MRO and repair stations• Defense contractors and OEM suppliers• Engineering and composite materials firmsSupply Career, meanwhile, will concentrate on the skilled trades and home service supply ecosystem, including:• HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service providers• Regional and national supply houses• Distributors and manufacturers of home service equipment and materials• Companies supporting residential and light commercial constructionThis dual-market structure allows both companies to focus on what they do best, providing tailored recruiting solutions to their respective industries while benefiting from shared leadership, operational systems, and data analytics infrastructure.Bridging Two Critical American IndustriesAt their core, Blue Recruit and Supply Career both operate in industries that keep America moving—whether it’s through the aircraft that connect people across the world or the plumbing and HVAC systems that make daily life possible. By leveraging cross-industry insights, the leadership team aims to create long-term value for clients and candidates alike. The firm’s integrated database, performance tracking, and process-driven approach allow both divisions to operate with transparency, accountability, and measurable performance metrics. “Our mission has always been to take the chaos out of hiring,” Rieth added. “Whether you’re an aerospace manufacturer looking for an experienced engineer or a plumbing supplier searching for a territory sales manager, the principles are the same: precision, process, and partnership.”A Data-Driven Approach to Modern RecruitingBoth Blue Recruit and Supply Career differentiate themselves through a commitment to data, process, and client alignment. Instead of relying solely on job boards or passive candidate databases, the firms utilize proprietary search methodologies and structured candidate evaluation systems that reflect the complexity of the industries they serve. This data-centric approach allows clients to make informed hiring decisions based on quantitative insights—including skills benchmarking, compensation alignment, and market analysis—rather than subjective impressions alone.As Rieth notes, “We believe the missing piece in most recruiting organizations isn’t strategy—it’s execution. By building systems, tracking metrics, and following through consistently, we’ve proven that quality hiring doesn’t have to rely on chance.”Nationwide Reach, Industry-Focused ExpertiseBoth Blue Recruit and Supply Career proudly serve clients across the continental 48 states, maintaining a nationwide network of industry professionals, technicians, and executives. With recruiting experience that spans from small local firms to major national operations, the leadership team continues to expand its footprint while maintaining the personalized service and deep industry understanding that set the companies apart. As the firms grow, their shared focus remains clear: to create meaningful connections between employers and professionals who keep critical industries running efficiently and safely.Blue Recruit is a Cleveland-based recruiting firm specializing in the aerospace and defense sectors. Founded in 2023, the company partners with organizations across the United States to identify, attract, and hire top talent in business development, engineering, and skilled technical roles. Blue Recruit’s mission is to simplify hiring for complex industries through process-driven execution and deep industry expertise.About Supply CareerSupply Career is a national recruiting firm connecting home services providers and supply houses with top talent across the United States. Founded in 2025, Supply Career applies the same proven, data-driven recruiting systems developed by Blue Recruit to the home services industry.

