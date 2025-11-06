South Coast Chorale to Present 'Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray' on November 15

"Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray"

A multi-movement cantata tells the little-known life story of a civil riots pioneer

I see Pauli Murray's story mirroring the experiences of today's Transgender community. Pioneers like Pauli empower TCLA to shift the narrative around trans experiences from victim to VICTORIOUS.” — Abdullah "Abby" Rahsheen Hall, Artistic Director, TCLA

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, November 15 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater in downtown Long Beach, the South Coast Chorale (SCC) and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles (TCLA) will perform “Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray.” There will also be a panel discussion prior to the start of the concert.The performance is a multi-movement dramatic cantata commissioned by GALA Choruses (including South Coast Chorale and Trans Chorus of Los Angeles) that tells the life story of Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, an American civil rights activist, lawyer, poet, and the first Black person perceived as female (and who would likely identify as trans today) to be ordained an Episcopal priest. The work, with a libretto by Kim Hines and music by Steve Milloy, uses Murray's own words to illuminate her work for racial and gender equality.“It’s nice to write pieces about people who look like me,” said composer Steve Milloy, who is also interim artistic director and conductor for the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. “I’ve sung about (Matthew) Shepherd and (Harvey) Milk, but didn’t sing a piece about me - until it was someone who looked like me.” For this piece, Milloy employs musical styles including ragtime, classical, Motown, blues, pop, gospel and jazz. As he explains further, “For every segment, I set Kim’s words in a musical style that fit the time period — except for the opening and closing segments,” with the first movement inspired by the ‘70s sitcom “Maude.”“As TCLA's Artistic Director, I see Pauli Murray's story mirroring the experiences of today's Transgender community,” said Abdullah "Abby" Rahsheen Hall, who since 2017 has led the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, including performances for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as well the National Anthem at the 2020 Democratic debates hosted by and aired on CNN. “Pioneers like Pauli empower TCLA to shift the narrative around trans experiences from victim to VICTORIOUS.”Indeed, the battle for trans recognition remains under assault. Earlier this year, a web page about Dr. Murray was among over a dozen online sites and references to LGBTQ+ history that have been removed from the National Park Service website.“Pauli Murray, rooted in her intersectional identities and using the tools of education, not only resisted racial injustice but also fought discrimination based on sex, gender identity/expression, and religious beliefs. Her story needs to be shared—now more than ever,” said Tony Almero-Stokes, president of the South Coast Chorale. “I’m proud that the South Coast Chorale and Trans Chorus of Los Angeles can be part of that process.”The concert will be performed at 7:30pm on Saturday, November 15 at the Beverly O’Neill Theater adjacent to the Terrace Theater in Long Beach. The pre-concert panel will start at 6:30pm. Tickets range from $39 to $59 and are available online at southcoastchorale.org/tickets . Group discounts are also available.This performance is supported, in part, by The Port of Long Beach, The Arts Council for Long Beach, and The City of Long Beach.About South Coast Chorale (SCC)Founded in 1990, the South Coast Chorale is a community vocal ensemble comprised of individuals who simply enjoy singing and working together. Based in the LGBTQ+ community, SCC is proud to be a diverse ensemble that encompasses friends, families & supporters, all of whom are dedicated to building bridges between communities by using music to remind us all that we are more alike than different.Over the years, SCC has filled a vital role in helping to enhance the cultural and educational life of greater Long Beach through partnerships with local community organizations. The Chorale recently commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Matthew Shepard events with a locally-composed choral oratorio titled “October Mourning”, presented in partnership with four other Long Beach arts organizations. In the Spring of 2023, the Chorale presented a concert focused on anti-bullying and acceptance. A musical presentation of the story “Oliver Button is a Sissy” was performed in partnership with a youth theater group and two other Long Beach arts organizations. Free educational performances were presented to nearly 1,600 Long Beach area elementary school students, in addition to public performances.AAThe Chorale has established a reputation of performances that are distinguished for their LGBTQ+ diversity and artistic excellence, receiving community nominations and recognition from local city and state leaders and organizations, as well as audience praise. From the West Coast premiere of a choral tribute to the life and accomplishments of openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, to the Southern California premiere of “Street Requiem” honoring those who have lived and died on the streets, the many talented singers that have graced the ranks of SCC have performed for thousands of audience members all over the US and Canada, spreading musical messages that resound with echoes of harmony and belonging.For more information on the South Coast Chorale, visit https://www.southcoastchorale.org About Trans Chorus of Los Angeles (TCLA)The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles (TCLA) is the premiere all Trans-identified chorus in America. In 2017, under the new leadership of Artistic Director, Abdullah “Abby” Hall and Executive Director, Dr. Kathryn Davis, TCLA has proudly represented the TGI community, performing for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. TCLA was the first group of trans-identified singers to perform our nation's National Anthem at the 2020 Democratic debates hosted and aired on CNN.TCLA has recorded and sung with artists Dua Saleh, JOSHUA, Mark and the Tiger, Wrable, Jasmine.4.t, MUNA, Phoenix Claea Rousiamanis, Jennifer Leitham, Mila Jam, Angelica Ross, Alex Newell, Maggie Szabo, Andy Grammer, G-Flip, Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus.As a Chorus, we celebrate diversity and acceptance in physical appearance and vocal presentation so that others can see and feel the joy we share in being our authentic selves and through our music, changing the trans-narrative from victim to VICTORIOUS. For more information on the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, visit https://transchorusla.org/

