Heather Andersen Rejoins 3D Leadership Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3D Leadership Group is pleased to announce that Heather Andersen has recently re-joined the executive coaching practice and is actively partnering with C-level clients.Andersen first became part of the 3D coaching team in 2012, leaving the firm in 2020 after she relocated to the West Coast. Most recently she led the executive development function for a global software company while serving as an internal coach for the executive leaders.Andersen has coached across multiple industries and partnered with leaders in more than 25 countries. She has lived and worked globally, which has evolved her cultural competence and serves her well in understanding the context and needs of international executives. Her experience in Harvard’s Executive Education programs further deepened her exposure to the challenges facing global leaders and how a seasoned coach can support their development.Andersen holds a Master of Science in business administration and attended New Ventures West for her coaching certification, one of the original programs to offer professional coaching credentials in the U.S. She is also certified to administer the Hogan, the Leadership Versatility Index, the BarOn EQi and the Center for Creative Leadership suite of assessments.Originally from Vermont, Andersen now resides in Boulder, Colorado, with her two teenagers and husband. She is an outdoor enthusiast who once made her living as a whitewater rafting guide.“We’re delighted that Heather is back in our 3D coaching community,” said Angie O’Donnell, CEO of 3D Leadership Group. “What I appreciate about Heather is exactly what our clients would say: She’s got a powerful coaching presence, she’s committed, and she connects with people in a way that instills trust.”About 3D Leadership Group3D Leadership Group is an executive coaching firm based in Boston, MA. Since 2007, the firm has partnered with c-level leaders in more than 10 industries to hone their leadership acumen. Clients include organizations in the biotech/pharma, financial services, high tech, manufacturing, higher education, and professional services industries, as well as not-for-profits. For additional information, please visit www.3dleadershipgroup.com , email info@3dleadershipgroup.com, or call 781-449-1626.

