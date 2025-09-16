The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield & the Warsofsky Family Invite the Community to Celebrate at Community Day Event

MARSHFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield , in partnership with the Warsofsky Family, is thrilled to announce Community Day, a special celebration taking place on Saturday, September 20th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Club's campus at 37 Proprietors Drive in Marshfield, MA.This exciting event marks the grand opening of the Club’s brand-new street hockey rink, outdoor pavilion, and turf field. These state-of-the-art additions are made possible through the generous support of the Warsofsky Family. These incredible facilities will enhance year-round outdoor programming and recreational opportunities for local youth and families.Everyone in the community is invited to join the festivities and experience everything the Boys & Girls Club has to offer at their expansive facilities. Community Day promises fun for all ages with:• Free food and drinks• Live music and entertainment• Games and giveaways• Special celebrity guests• Interactive activities“We’re so excited to share this moment with the community,” said Jim Bunnell, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield. “These new outdoor spaces represent a major milestone for the Club and for South Shore families not only because these facilities are wonderful assets we’ll enjoy but because they provide yet another safe, welcoming space where kids and teens can grow, have fun, and build lasting relationships. We are dedicated to continuing to add new spaces where kids want to be that give them opportunities to foster real connections while being fully present and engaged. We’re incredibly grateful to the Warsofsky Family for their vision and commitment to helping us grow.”The Club encourages families, supporters, and community members to RSVP in advance at www.bgcmarshfield.org/rsvp to help with planning and ensure a great experience for all.Join us on September 20th to celebrate the power of community, play, and opportunity!Media Contact:Jim Bunnell, CEOBoys & Girls Club of Marshfield781.834.2582Jbunnell@bgcmarshfield.org

