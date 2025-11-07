Submit Release
Anachronist Wellness Hosts Global Sports Injury Recovery Masterclass in the Bahamas

Anachronist Wellness presents the High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Seminar & Masterclass at Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, featuring global experts in recovery and performance.

High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Seminar & Masterclass – November 22, 2025 at Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas

Gain actionable insights into recovery innovation, mindset, and performance at the High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Masterclass in Nassau, Bahamas.

This Masterclass is about redefining recovery and resilience — helping athletes, coaches, and leaders perform beyond limits through science, mindset, and innovation.”
— Edwardo Thompson, Founder of Anachronist Wellness
NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anachronist Wellness proudly presents the High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Seminar & Masterclass, a transformative international event for professionals advancing the future of sports recovery, performance, and mindset mastery. The event takes place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Chub Cay Room in Nassau, Bahamas, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the Masterclass Panel from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (EST).

This full-day experience is designed for coaches, athletic trainers, personal trainers, strength and conditioning specialists, sports psychologists, and performance professionals who play a vital role in helping athletes prevent and manage injuries while optimizing performance and mental resilience.

Bridging Science, Recovery, and Performance

The seminar bridges the gap between traditional training and advanced neuromuscular and soft-tissue recovery science, introducing groundbreaking methods proven to reduce therapeutic times, enhance rehabilitation outcomes, and extend athletic careers. Hosted by Anachronist Wellness, the event reveals how world-class athletes recover faster and return stronger using innovative treatment and mindset strategies.

Attendee Learning Outcomes

Participants will gain:

A deeper understanding of the body’s repair process and soft-tissue dynamics

Practical tools for diagnosing and correcting sports injuries

Advanced strategies for managing recurring injuries and accelerating rehabilitation timelines

Mindset and leadership frameworks that drive elite recovery and sustained success

Global Access and Premier Packages

International attendees are encouraged to explore Premier Packages, which include full seminar access and a personalized athlete consultation through MOTI App. This premium experience is ideal for visiting coaches, trainers, and teams seeking advanced recovery insights and tailored performance guidance.

Exclusive Masterclass Panel

The day concludes with a High-Level Masterclass Panel featuring:

Dr. Glenn Toby — Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Sports & Entertainment Executive

Josh Powell — Two-Time NBA Champion, Author & Player Development Coach

Edwin Jackson — Record-Setting MLB Veteran & Global Sports Advocate

Hugo Sanchez — CEO & Founder of MOTI App

Edwardo Thompson — Neuromuscular & Orthopedic Sports Therapist, Founder of Anachronist Wellness

Open to all attendees, the Masterclass provides an opportunity to gain invaluable insight into recovery innovation, leadership, and longevity in professional sports.

Registration and Sponsorship

Limited seats are available for both in-person and virtual participants.
Register now: https://luma.com/l7zahykd

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations and brands seeking alignment with high-performance wellness, innovation, and leadership. Contact athompson@anachronistwellness.com
or connect via @anachronistwellness on social media.

About Anachronist Wellness

Anachronist Wellness is a global wellness and recovery brand founded by Edwardo Thompson, specializing in neuromuscular therapy, performance optimization, and holistic recovery systems. Through cutting-edge science and mindset-based approaches, the company helps athletes and organizations achieve sustainable excellence.

Set in the luxurious Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Chub Cay Room, this event merges education, recovery, and legacy—offering a world-class environment to learn, connect, and transform.

MEDIA CONTACT
Anachronist Wellness
Email: athompson@anachronistwellness.com

Website: www.anachronistwellness.com

Facebook: facebook.com/anachronistwellness
X (Twitter): x.com/anachronistbah
Instagram: instagram.com/anachronistwellness
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/anachronist-wellness

Alliyah Thompson
Anachronist Wellness
+1 242-829-9944
