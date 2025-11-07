Anachronist Wellness Hosts Global Sports Injury Recovery Masterclass in the Bahamas
Gain actionable insights into recovery innovation, mindset, and performance at the High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Masterclass in Nassau, Bahamas.
This full-day experience is designed for coaches, athletic trainers, personal trainers, strength and conditioning specialists, sports psychologists, and performance professionals who play a vital role in helping athletes prevent and manage injuries while optimizing performance and mental resilience.
Bridging Science, Recovery, and Performance
The seminar bridges the gap between traditional training and advanced neuromuscular and soft-tissue recovery science, introducing groundbreaking methods proven to reduce therapeutic times, enhance rehabilitation outcomes, and extend athletic careers. Hosted by Anachronist Wellness, the event reveals how world-class athletes recover faster and return stronger using innovative treatment and mindset strategies.
Attendee Learning Outcomes
Participants will gain:
A deeper understanding of the body’s repair process and soft-tissue dynamics
Practical tools for diagnosing and correcting sports injuries
Advanced strategies for managing recurring injuries and accelerating rehabilitation timelines
Mindset and leadership frameworks that drive elite recovery and sustained success
Global Access and Premier Packages
International attendees are encouraged to explore Premier Packages, which include full seminar access and a personalized athlete consultation through MOTI App. This premium experience is ideal for visiting coaches, trainers, and teams seeking advanced recovery insights and tailored performance guidance.
Exclusive Masterclass Panel
The day concludes with a High-Level Masterclass Panel featuring:
Dr. Glenn Toby — Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Sports & Entertainment Executive
Josh Powell — Two-Time NBA Champion, Author & Player Development Coach
Edwin Jackson — Record-Setting MLB Veteran & Global Sports Advocate
Hugo Sanchez — CEO & Founder of MOTI App
Edwardo Thompson — Neuromuscular & Orthopedic Sports Therapist, Founder of Anachronist Wellness
Open to all attendees, the Masterclass provides an opportunity to gain invaluable insight into recovery innovation, leadership, and longevity in professional sports.
Registration and Sponsorship
Limited seats are available for both in-person and virtual participants.
Register now: https://luma.com/l7zahykd
Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations and brands seeking alignment with high-performance wellness, innovation, and leadership. Contact athompson@anachronistwellness.com
or connect via @anachronistwellness on social media.
About Anachronist Wellness
Anachronist Wellness is a global wellness and recovery brand founded by Edwardo Thompson, specializing in neuromuscular therapy, performance optimization, and holistic recovery systems. Through cutting-edge science and mindset-based approaches, the company helps athletes and organizations achieve sustainable excellence.
Set in the luxurious Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Chub Cay Room, this event merges education, recovery, and legacy—offering a world-class environment to learn, connect, and transform.
