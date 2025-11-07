Anachronist Wellness Hosts Global Sports Injury Recovery Masterclass in the Bahamas

High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Seminar & Masterclass – November 22, 2025 at Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas

Gain actionable insights into recovery innovation, mindset, and performance at the High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Masterclass in Nassau, Bahamas.

This Masterclass is about redefining recovery and resilience — helping athletes, coaches, and leaders perform beyond limits through science, mindset, and innovation.” — Edwardo Thompson, Founder of Anachronist Wellness

NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anachronist Wellness proudly presents the High-Level Sports Injury Recovery Seminar & Masterclass, a transformative international event for professionals advancing the future of sports recovery, performance, and mindset mastery. The event takes place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar , Chub Cay Room in Nassau, Bahamas, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the Masterclass Panel from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (EST).This full-day experience is designed for coaches, athletic trainers, personal trainers, strength and conditioning specialists, sports psychologists, and performance professionals who play a vital role in helping athletes prevent and manage injuries while optimizing performance and mental resilience.Bridging Science, Recovery, and PerformanceThe seminar bridges the gap between traditional training and advanced neuromuscular and soft-tissue recovery science, introducing groundbreaking methods proven to reduce therapeutic times, enhance rehabilitation outcomes, and extend athletic careers. Hosted by Anachronist Wellness, the event reveals how world-class athletes recover faster and return stronger using innovative treatment and mindset strategies.Attendee Learning OutcomesParticipants will gain:A deeper understanding of the body’s repair process and soft-tissue dynamicsPractical tools for diagnosing and correcting sports injuriesAdvanced strategies for managing recurring injuries and accelerating rehabilitation timelinesMindset and leadership frameworks that drive elite recovery and sustained successGlobal Access and Premier PackagesInternational attendees are encouraged to explore Premier Packages, which include full seminar access and a personalized athlete consultation through MOTI App. This premium experience is ideal for visiting coaches, trainers, and teams seeking advanced recovery insights and tailored performance guidance.Exclusive Masterclass PanelThe day concludes with a High-Level Masterclass Panel featuring:Dr. Glenn Toby — Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Sports & Entertainment ExecutiveJosh Powell — Two-Time NBA Champion, Author & Player Development CoachEdwin Jackson — Record-Setting MLB Veteran & Global Sports AdvocateHugo Sanchez — CEO & Founder of MOTI AppEdwardo Thompson — Neuromuscular & Orthopedic Sports Therapist, Founder of Anachronist WellnessOpen to all attendees, the Masterclass provides an opportunity to gain invaluable insight into recovery innovation, leadership, and longevity in professional sports.Registration and SponsorshipLimited seats are available for both in-person and virtual participants.Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations and brands seeking alignment with high-performance wellness, innovation, and leadership. Contact athompson@anachronistwellness.comor connect via @anachronistwellness on social media.About Anachronist WellnessAnachronist Wellness is a global wellness and recovery brand founded by Edwardo Thompson, specializing in neuromuscular therapy, performance optimization, and holistic recovery systems. Through cutting-edge science and mindset-based approaches, the company helps athletes and organizations achieve sustainable excellence.Set in the luxurious Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Chub Cay Room, this event merges education, recovery, and legacy—offering a world-class environment to learn, connect, and transform.MEDIA CONTACTAnachronist WellnessEmail: athompson@anachronistwellness.comWebsite: www.anachronistwellness.com Facebook: facebook.com/anachronistwellnessX (Twitter): x.com/anachronistbahInstagram: instagram.com/anachronistwellnessLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/anachronist-wellnessKeywords: Sports Medicine, Soft-Tissue Recovery, Athletic Training, Mindset, Rehabilitation, Performance, Sports Psychology, Baha Mar, Bahamas Events, Coaching, Leadership

