The Kings Exhibition and BitBasel unveil PÁGBLACK, the groundbreaking new artistic identity of Pandwe Gibson, debuting December 3–7 during Miami Art Week.

She is a natural artist—one whose mastery of story, science, and spirit will shape the future of contemporary art.” — — Dr. Glenn Toby, Founder, The Kings Exhibition

MIAMI, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE KINGS EXHIBITION & BITBASEL ANNOUNCE THE DEBUT OF PÁGBLACK A Revolutionary New Artist Emerges at Miami Art Week · December 3–7The Kings Exhibition, in collaboration with BitBasel, proudly announces the highly anticipated debut of PÁGBLACK, the groundbreaking artistic persona of scientist, global sustainability strategist, and multidisciplinary creator Pandwe Gibson . This unveiling is positioned as one of the most significant new-artist introductions of Miami Art Week 2025, presenting a visionary voice that merges science, spirituality, heritage, and innovation into a powerful new visual language.Celebrated by curators as “the generation’s elevation of Kandinsky,” PÁGBLACK brings a bold and deeply intentional approach to contemporary art. Her work draws from global travel, ancestral knowledge, and scientific inquiry, resulting in assemblages that explore the hidden conversations between materials and the unseen symphonies of human experience. Through her merging of two- and three-dimensional elements, her pieces challenge viewers to examine perspective, identity, futurism, nature, and the essence of life—both physical and ideological.A defining element of PÁGBLACK practice is her Indigenous cultural tradition of collecting earth from every land and sea she encounters. Her travels across all 50 U.S. states, 17 Caribbean islands, 12 African nations, 11 countries in Asia and Central/South America, and 21 regions in Europe form a living archive infused directly into her work. Each piece becomes a vessel of the world’s soil—an artifact of millennial consciousness layered with ancestral wisdom, global resonance, and scientific precision.For over a decade, The Kings Exhibition has served as a global curatorial platform spotlighting artists who shape cultural evolution. The organization identifies PÁGBLACK as one of the most transformative talents of this generation.Through its collaboration with BitBasel during Miami Art Week, December 3–7, The Kings Exhibition will introduce collectors, curators, and cultural leaders to an artist whose emergence is both timely and historic. PÁGBLACK debut exhibition will be open to the public and VIP collectors throughout Miami Art Week. Location details, preview schedules, and VIP viewings will be announced shortly.About PÁGBLACKPÁGBLACK is the artistic identity of Pandwe Gibson, a scientist, innovator, and global sustainability expert whose work bridges creativity, environmental consciousness, and cultural storytelling. A visionary assemblage artist, her pieces are shaped by international travel, Indigenous heritage, and a lifelong commitment to humanity’s shared future.About The Kings ExhibitionThe Kings Exhibition is a global curatorial platform dedicated to elevating exceptional artists whose works shape culture, consciousness, and legacy. With a decade-long world tour, the exhibition is recognized internationally for identifying the next generation of influential creators.About BitBaselBitBasel is Miami’s premier digital-culture and innovation showcase, connecting traditional art with Web3, emerging technologies, and global creative movements during Miami Art Week.Press ContactMedia & Curatorial InquiriesThe Kings ExhibitionEmail: pandwegibson@gmail.comWebsite: pandwegibson.comLinkedIn & Medium@PandweGibsonInstagram@drpandwegibson@pagblackartTwitter / X@ecotechvisions@pagblackart@drpandwegibsonTikTok@pagblackart@drpandwegibsonPinterest@pagblackart

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.