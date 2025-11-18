Wyoming Guard honors Colonel Tweedy’s 35-year career defined by service and heart

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720330370659/

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Air National Guard said goodbye to one of its enduring and servant leaders Nov. 15, 2025, as Col. Kristina “Tina” Tweedy retired after more than 35 years of military service during a ceremony at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Tweedy, who finished her career as the director of staff – Air at Joint Force Headquarters, stood surrounded by family, friends and teammates from every chapter of her service — from her early days in aeromedical evacuation to her time in security forces, human resources and logistics.

The ceremony’s presiding officer, Brig. Gen. (ret.) Justin Walrath, former Wyoming Air National Guard commander, told the crowd that her career was about much more than the rank on her shoulders.

“She had a successful career by doing the right thing every day, doing the best you can and putting others first,” Walrath said. “And those traits describe Col. Tweedy as well as anyone she’s ever served with.”

Tweedy enlisted in the Wyoming Air National Guard in April 1990 as an aeromedical evacuation technician. She completed her initial training in 1991 and earned her commission as a medical service corps officer in 1995. A few years later, she crossed over to the line and took on one of the toughest jobs in the wing — commander of the 153rd Security Forces Squadron — while also serving her community as a Casper police officer and detective.

She went on to serve as the Wyoming Military Department’s human resources officer, helping ensure Soldiers and Airmen responding to state emergencies were paid on time and taken care of at home. Later, as commander of the 153rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, she led the team that keeps aircraft moving and missions supported around the world. Along the way she deployed in support of Operation Joint Endeavor, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and graduated from the in-residence U.S. Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Most recently, as director of staff – Air, Tweedy helped put structure around the Wyoming Air Guard’s future. She authored the Wyoming Air campaign plan to align air component priorities with the Wyoming Military Department’s long-term strategy, helped stand up the Wyoming Air National Guard recruiting flight under headquarters, and streamlined force development councils to help senior leaders grow the next generation of commanders and chiefs.

For those efforts and more, Walrath presented her with the Meritorious Service Medal, third oak leaf cluster, on behalf of the Air Force. The decoration citation highlighted her role as principal advisor to the air component commander and her impact on recruiting, retention and force development.

But the most personal moments came from the stories. Walrath reminded the audience that Tweedy spent 11 years as a police officer and 35 years in uniform, calling that combination “pure service.” He also shared how she willingly returned to squadron command — a move some might see as slowing a career — because the unit needed her.

“She knew she was coming back for people, not for herself,” he said, adding that she consistently put the needs of the organization and her Airmen ahead of her own ambitions.

Throughout the ceremony, friends and colleagues stepped forward with gifts, a shadow box and inside jokes that hinted at the daily, behind-the-scenes work of a senior leader. One team presented a Wyoming-branded Carhartt jacket for the ranch, another handed over a soft-shell recruiting jacket she had admired, and several NCOs thanked her for always being their advocate in tough conversations.

When it was her turn at the podium, Tweedy admitted she had spent the past year thinking about what she would and would not miss.

“At the top of the list, I won’t miss government shutdowns, computer systems that don’t talk to each other or performance reports,” she said, drawing laughs from the crowd. “What I will miss deeply is the people.”

Tweedy said she originally planned to serve just six years in the Guard. The reason she stayed, she told the audience, was simple.

“The people are the reason I’m still here,” she said. “It was like having a second family that I knew would always be there.”

She used much of her remarks to thank family, friends and mentors — from her partner, Diane, and her sister to neighbors, workout partners and teammates from every unit she has served in. She also credited her parents and her upbringing on a Wyoming ranch for teaching her responsibility, duty and love of country long before she ever put on a uniform.

To current leaders, she offered one last piece of advice.

“Be that mentor, be that leader,” she said. “You will not be forgotten. I have many, and they are not forgotten.”

As the 153rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard folded an American flag and two senior NCOs rendered a final salute on behalf of the enlisted force, Tweedy sang the Air Force Song one more time in uniform.

“For someone who never planned to make a military career, 35 years isn’t too bad,” she said with a smile. “Serving in the Wyoming Air National Guard has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”