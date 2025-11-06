UPDATE: Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings; * BALD HEAD WOODS RESERVE meeting now VIRTUAL*

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold fall local advisory committee meetings Nov. 5 - 18 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.

Buxton Woods Reserve November 5 at 1:00 p.m. Fessenden Center 46830 Highway 12, Buxton Bird Island Reserve (Virtual) November 6 at 1:00 p.m. Join here: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m62b9e3e674532aeb9bb816b92faeea5b Meeting number: 2427 890 9441 Password: BirdIslandLAC Rachel Carson Reserve NEW LOCATION November 6 at 3:00 p.m. The Beaufort Train Depot 614 Broad Street, Beaufort Zeke’s Island Reserve November 7 at 10:00 a.m. Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room 1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach Bald Head Woods Reserve *NOW VIRTUAL November 12 at 1:00 p.m. Join here: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m7962fbc6285a0334f989e7917fdec539 Meeting number: 2427 706 8862 Password: BHWLACFall25 Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve November 12 at 1:00 p.m. Kitty Hawk Town Hall 101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk Currituck Banks Reserve November 13 at 1:00 p.m. Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education 1160 Village Lane, Corolla Masonboro Island Reserve November 14 at 11:00 a.m. UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room 5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington Permuda Island Reserve November 14 at 10:00 a.m. Town of North Topsail Beach, Town Hall meeting room 2008 Loggerhead Ct., North Topsail Beach Emily & Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve November 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office 205 S. Ludington Dr, Columbia

Local advisory committees consist of residents and representatives from community organizations, government agencies and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.