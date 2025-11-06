UPDATE: Coastal Reserve to hold fall local advisory committee meetings; * BALD HEAD WOODS RESERVE meeting now VIRTUAL*
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold fall local advisory committee meetings Nov. 5 - 18 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.
|
Buxton Woods Reserve
November 5 at 1:00 p.m.
Fessenden Center
46830 Highway 12, Buxton
Bird Island Reserve (Virtual)
November 6 at 1:00 p.m.
Join here: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m62b9e3e674532aeb9bb816b92faeea5b
Meeting number: 2427 890 9441
Password: BirdIslandLAC
Rachel Carson Reserve NEW LOCATION
November 6 at 3:00 p.m.
The Beaufort Train Depot
614 Broad Street, Beaufort
Zeke’s Island Reserve
November 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room
1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach
Bald Head Woods Reserve *NOW VIRTUAL
November 12 at 1:00 p.m.
Join here:
https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m7962fbc6285a0334f989e7917fdec539
Meeting number: 2427 706 8862
Password: BHWLACFall25
|
Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve
November 12 at 1:00 p.m.
Kitty Hawk Town Hall
101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk
Currituck Banks Reserve
November 13 at 1:00 p.m.
Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education
1160 Village Lane, Corolla
Masonboro Island Reserve
November 14 at 11:00 a.m.
UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Conference Room
5600 Marvin K. Moss Lane, Wilmington
Permuda Island Reserve
November 14 at 10:00 a.m.
Town of North Topsail Beach,
Town Hall meeting room
2008 Loggerhead Ct., North Topsail Beach
Emily & Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve
November 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Pocosin Lakes NWR Main Office
205 S. Ludington Dr, Columbia
Local advisory committees consist of residents and representatives from community organizations, government agencies and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.
The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.
