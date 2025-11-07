State coastal agency accepts comments regarding USACE Wilmington Harbor 403 Dredging Project

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is accepting public comment on a request for review of a federal consistency submission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) associated with the proposed Wilmington Harbor 403 Navigation Project. The public may comment in writing or at an in-person public hearing scheduled for Nov. 17, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHO: NCDEQ Division of Coastal Management

WHAT: Public Hearing on Consistency Submission from USACE

WHEN: Nov. 17, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or until comments are concluded (whichever comes first)

WHERE: Skyline Center

929 N. Front St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Register: Speaker registration opens at 5 p.m. onsite.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. or until comments are concluded (whichever comes first). Speaker time may be limited at the discretion of the hearing officer depending on the number of registered speakers.

The Draft EIS evaluates the potential environmental, social, and economic impacts of the proposed project and alternatives in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The project would deepen and widen portions of the Wilmington Harbor navigation channel to improve efficiency and accommodate larger vessels.

The State’s review of the submitted federal consistency determination request will determine if the proposed project in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties is consistent with the enforceable policies of North Carolina’s Coastal Management Program.

A more thorough description of the proposed federal actions may be examined online.

DCM will accept written comments until 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2025. Written comments should be mailed to Federal Consistency Coordinator, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557, or by email to Federalconsistencycomments@deq.nc.gov. Please put “Federal Consistency: USACE Wilmington Harbor 403 Navigation Project” in the subject line. All comments will be considered in developing the state’s consistency response. Notice of the decision regarding this matter will be provided upon request.