State-owned buildings saved $196M by reducing energy use in FY2024

The State Energy Office, within the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), reported that efforts to reduce energy consumption in state-owned buildings have saved taxpayers more than $196 million in the year covering July 2023 to June 2024.

The program, the Utility Savings Initiative (USI), collects utility consumption data to analyze progress toward state-legislated energy reduction mandates and Executive Order 80 goals. In total, the state has avoided $2.37 billion in utility costs since 2002. The USI program provides technical assistance and training to all state-owned buildings to support achieving these targets.

“North Carolina state agencies, universities, and community colleges are saving taxpayers billions of dollars as a result of their leadership to make their buildings more energy efficient,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Efforts to reduce energy consumption are not only good for public health and the environment, but also good for North Carolinians’ pocketbooks. It’s a win-win.”

Energy efficiency improvements have also decreased greenhouse gas emissions statewide. North Carolina avoided more than one million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in Fiscal Year 2024 and 10.3 million metric tons since 2002.

DEQ recognized nine state agencies, universities and community colleges for substantial energy reductions since baseline levels in 2002-2003, cost savings and progress towards EO 80’s goals in Fiscal Year 2023-24. Energy efficiency measures include LED lighting upgrades, building automation, HVAC enhancements, and building envelope improvements.

The state-level agencies and institutions recognized for Fiscal Year 2024 are:

State Agencies:

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for a 38 percent energy reduction from baseline, which is the highest reduction among state agencies

University of North Carolina System (UNC System):

UNC System Office for an 82 percent energy reduction from baseline, which is the highest reduction within the UNC System

Community Colleges:

Coastal Carolina Community College for a 61 percent energy reduction from baseline, which is the highest reduction among community colleges

All state-owned buildings attained an overall 32 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to baseline during Fiscal Year 2024.

View the Fiscal Year 2024 Utility Savings Initiative report, or for more information on the Utility Savings Initiative, visit https://www.deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/state-energy-office/utility-savings-initiative.