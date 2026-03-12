From Driveways to Highways - AggregateMarkets.com Launches Digital Ordering Down in Texas and Florida

AggregateMarkets Logo Dump trucks are used to deliver different aggregates

AggregateMarkets.com expands into Florida and Texas, bringing digital ordering and logistics to the $40B U.S. aggregates industry.

We are bringing the aggregates industry online, making it easier for contractors and homeowners to order gravel, sand, and other bulk materials with transparent pricing and reliable delivery.” — Erik Mesikäpp

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravel, sand, and crushed stone might not sound high tech, but they form the foundation of nearly every road, driveway, and building in America. Now even this massive industry is starting to modernize. AggregateMarkets.com , a digital marketplace that simplifies ordering bulk construction materials, has expanded into Florida and Texas, two of the fastest growing construction markets in the United States.“Florida and Texas combine scale and speed,” says co-founder Erik Mesikäpp. “Construction is booming, but the supply chain for basic materials still relies on phone calls, manual quotes, and fragmented logistics. We built AggregateMarkets.com to modernize that process.”The United States consumes nearly 2.5 billion tons of aggregates each year, including sand, gravel, and crushed stone used in roads, housing, and infrastructure. Despite the industry’s size, ordering materials often remains an analog process, leaving smaller contractors and homeowners struggling to find reliable suppliers or predictable deliveries.AggregateMarkets.com connects local quarries, truckers, and buyers through a transparent online platform where customers can quickly order materials like gravel, sand, mulch, and topsoil with clear pricing and delivery scheduling.“We joke that we are digitizing dirt,” Mesikäpp says. “But really it is about giving smaller buyers the same access and efficiency that large contractors already have.”Texas leads the nation in construction activity with more than $150 billion annually, while Florida continues to grow rapidly, adding roughly 1,000 new residents per day. Together the two states represent a major share of U.S. aggregate demand and highlight the need for faster, more transparent supply chains.The platform’s founders also bring experience from Europe’s bulk materials industry. Mesikäpp previously helped scale IseKallur.ee , Estonia’s largest dump truck fleet operator specializing in bulk material transport. That experience helped shape the technology behind AggregateMarkets.com.Today the platform operates across 25 U.S. states including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Wisconsin, Florida, and Texas as demand for faster and more transparent construction material logistics continues to grow.“The aggregates business is one of the most traditional sectors in construction,” Mesikäpp says. “But technology is finally catching up. The future of construction starts from the ground up.”

