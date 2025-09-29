AggregateMarkets.com Opens Wisconsin, Prepares Florida & Texas Expansion as U.S. Aggregates Market Surges

Aggregate Markets Logo Need gravel? Founder Erik Mesikäpp

AggregateMarkets.com founded 2023, makes bulk gravel, sand, and mulch ordering simple for homeowners and small projects with instant local pricing and delivery.

Getting gravel, mulch, or sand shouldn’t be harder than ordering dinner online. We cut out the supplier runaround so you can get back to work.” — Erik Mesikäpp

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. aggregates industry - long known for its scale but slow to modernize, is undergoing a period of transformation. Demand for crushed stone, sand, gravel, and mulch continues to grow not only from contractors and infrastructure projects but also from homeowners, landscapers, and small operators.Ordering bulk materials has remained outdated. Buying gravel for a driveway or mulch for a backyard often requires phone calls, voicemails, unclear pricing, and delivery uncertainty. AggregateMarkets.com , a digital marketplace for aggregates, is addressing that gap. Already active in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia, the company has now launched operations in Wisconsin and is preparing to expand into Florida and Texas in the coming weeks.“The aggregates industry is a $30-plus billion market, but it hasn’t kept pace with how modern buyers expect to order,” says co-founder Erik Mesikäpp . “Whether you’re a homeowner building a patio or a small business regrading a lot, you shouldn’t need to play phone tag to get materials delivered. We make the process as simple as ordering anything else online.”Aggregates are the hidden foundation of the economy. According to the 2025 Aggregates Industry Scorecard (Phoenix Center, 2025), natural aggregates contribute approximately $39.8 billion in direct sales and support more than $170.7 billion in total economic activity when downstream industries are included. The sector directly employs about 104,841 workers and supports an additional 623,933 indirect and induced jobs, for a combined total of nearly 729,000 jobs. Each direct job in the aggregates industry is estimated to sustain almost six jobs across the wider economy (Phoenix Center, 2025).Forecasts remain strong. The global construction aggregates market was valued at USD 444.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly USD 796.3 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 6.1 percent (Global Market Insights, 2024). On the volume side, industry analysts estimate that worldwide aggregate demand will total 58.67 billion tons in 2025, rising to 79.52 billion tons by 2030, an annual growth rate of about 6.3 percent (Mordor Intelligence, 2025).“The scale is massive,” notes Mesikäpp. “But for all that size, the industry’s systems for small-scale buyers remain incredibly fragmented. That’s the opportunity.”For decades, suppliers have focused on large contractors with repeat, high-volume orders. That model works for highways and subdivisions but leaves smaller buyers frustrated and on waiting-line. Pain points include:Opaque pricing - Costs often aren’t clear until after multiple phone calls.Minimum order requirements - Many quarries won’t handle small orders.Unpredictable scheduling - Deliveries can be delayed or uncertain.Manual processes - Paper tickets and voicemails still dominate.This disconnect is striking, given that U.S. homeowners spent more than $60+ billion on landscaping and hardscaping improvements in 2023, much of it involving aggregates.AggregateMarkets.com functions as a logistics bridge rather than a traditional supplier. Users enter a ZIP code to view local prices - including delivery and place orders online with transparent fees. Delivery windows are provided in advance. The platform partners with quarries and small trucking operators, many of whom run one to ten trucks and previously relied on word-of-mouth. By digitizing the connection, the company makes it easier for buyers to access materials and for suppliers to reach new customers.“We’re not replacing contractors, quarries or truckers,” Mesikäpp clarifies. “We’re helping businesses scale their operations and opening access for everyone who has difficult time to order basic materials - the homeowners, rural properties, and small operators who until now didn’t have an easy way to source materials.”After proving its model across five southern and midwestern states, AggregateMarkets.com is now fully live in Wisconsin, opening access for residents across both urban and rural counties. The next phase is already underway: Florida and Texas will come online in the coming weeks. Both represent milestone markets:“These are markets where scale matters,” says Mesikäpp. “Midwest validated our ability to expand. Florida and Texas will demonstrate that digital logistics can operate successfully at the largest level.”Industry trends across the aggregates sector increasingly support digitization, and AggregateMarkets.com’s model is well aligned with these shifts. Sustainability has become a priority, with recycled aggregates and greener sourcing gaining traction. A digital platform provides suppliers with a more effective way to showcase these sustainable options to buyers.At the same time, technology adoption within the industry is accelerating. Quarries and haulers are more open to automation, making digital ordering and coordination more practical than ever before. By optimizing local supply through automated matching solutions, costs are lowered to everyone and emissions are reduced.As a first in the market AggregateMarkets.com has also launched loyalty features this year. These will allow repeat customers to earn discounts and perks, encouraging phased project planning and strengthening trust among homeowners and small operators. “Our long-term vision is to bring the same ease of use you’d expect from ordering dinner or ridesharing, but applied to bulk materials,” Mesikäpp explains. “For too long, ordering aggregates has been a black box. We’re opening it up.”Aggregates may not be glamorous, but they are indispensable. From stabilizing driveways to laying the foundation for every new road, they form the literal bedrock of modern infrastructure. Yet a $171 billion ecosystem has historically underserved smaller buyers.As Mesikäpp sums it up: “Getting gravel, mulch, or sand shouldn’t be harder than ordering dinner online. We cut out the supplier runaround so you can get back to work.”

