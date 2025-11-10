Take2 AI Becomes Official iCIMS Partner — First AI Interviewer in the Marketplace

Now available for seamless integration in the iCIMS platform, Take2 AI is revolutionizing candidate screening through automated, voice-enabled AI interviews.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Take2 AI, the leader in AI-powered interviewing, announced it is now an official iCIMS partner. This partnership makes Take2 AI the first AI interviewer to integrate directly with iCIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition platform.Take2 allows talent acquisition teams to automatically assess candidates through conversational AI interviews that evaluate relevant experience, communication skills, and role-specific requirements – all with zero humans-in-the-loop. Through this partnership, iCIMS customers can now seamlessly integrate Take2’s voice-enabled AI phone screens into their existing recruiting workflows.“This collaboration with iCIMS marks a major step toward redefining how companies hire at scale,” said Yaniv Shimoni, Co-Founder of Take2 AI. “We’re bringing AI-driven interviews directly into the applicant tracking system – giving recruiters faster access to and fairer insights about candidates.”The integration empowers recruiters to:• Screen 5–10x more candidates in the same amount of time• Automatically sync interview results and scoring data from AI phone screens into iCIMS profiles• Improve hiring speed and quality while reducing bias in early-stage screening“Take2 is enabling organizations to easily assess on-the-job skills while creating a compelling experience for candidates to showcase their abilities...” said Prasad Setty, former Vice President of People Operations at Google. “Easy to set up, scalable, and a thoughtful integration of generative AI – Take2 AI hits all the key notes. This is the kind of HR tech we need and want.”This milestone reinforces Take2’s mission to transform hiring at scale – enabling companies to automatically engage candidates 24/7, hire more accurately, and dramatically accelerate time-to-offer in today’s highly competitive labor market. By leveraging natural, conversational AI, Take2 empowers organizations to move faster, hire smarter, and never miss out on great talent again.About Take2 AI:Take2 AI is redefining how companies hire by building AI agents that automate and scale the recruiting process. Designed to help hiring teams engage candidates instantly and make smarter, faster decisions, Take2’s conversational AI platform conducts phone screens, surfaces crucial insights, and accelerates time-to-offer. Founded in 2022, Take2 AI is backed by Reach Capital and SemperVirens.

