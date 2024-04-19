Take2 AI - Generative AI Applications in Recruiting, Key Takeaways from The i4cp 2024 Next Practices Now Conference

i4cp keynote

Generative AI in Recruiting, Takeaways from The i4cp 2024 Next Practices Now Conference. Take2 - AI-powered job simulation platform for sales recruiting.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study by the Burning Glass Institute discovered that despite the widespread adoption of skill-based hiring and the removal of degree prerequisites from millions of job listings, the resulting impact has been minimal, influencing only 1 out of every 700 hires.Prasad Setty, previously the VP of People Operations at Google, served as one of the keynote speakers at the i4cp 2024 Next Practices Now Conference. In his presentation, he emphasized the potential of Generative AI to alleviate this bottleneck and enhance the scalability, fairness, and accessibility of skill-based hiring in the coming years.In his keynote speech - Gen AI for HR Leaders - Prasad showcases one such innovative application, Take2 AI , a New York based AI-powered job simulation platform for sales recruiting. Take2 AI is reimagining job simulations using generative AI and enabling companies to seamlessly generate tailor-made simulations of real-world sales scenarios (e.g. engaging with customers in real-time, managing objections, handling a CRM) that vet job applicants for skills, behavioral attributes, and culture fit.The company, born out of research at Stanford University, is on a mission to reinvent how companies recruit and train talent for high volume sales roles such as Field Sales, In-Store Sales and Call Center Sales.Unlike generic assessments, Take2 AI leverages generative AI to develop company and role specific sales scenarios that not only provide high-signal performance data to employers but also immerse job applicants in the recruiting process - a game changer for high-volume sales roles in terms of reducing short-term attrition, increasing on-the-job performance, and expanding access to a more diverse talent pool.Take2 AI recently secured a new funding round from leading Future-of-Work Venture Capital investors - SemperVirens VC and Reach Capital. Take2's advisory board consists of HR leaders from Visa, Disney, HP and Google.Take2 AI's value proposition resonates most prominently in industries such as healthcare, food & beverage, retail, hospitality, industrial, insurance, and banking - where the short-term attrition of employees is a critical problem and where vetting talent for skills can be very difficult and time consuming.Take2 AI helped a large solar company reduce the 90-day attrition of their sales representatives by more than 60% within four months of adoption, while also improving quota attainment of new hires.Take2 AI was initially focused on recruiting, but now with the new funding round, they have begun expanding their technology into training, coaching, and onboarding with the ultimate goal of becoming an AI-based end-to-end sales talent management solution.ABOUT TAKE2Take2 AI is an AI-Powered job simulation platform for sales recruiting that helps companies generate tailor-made simulations of real-world sales scenarios that vet job applicants for skills, behavioral attributes and culture fit. Take2 AI enables companies to minimize their mis-hires and improve employee retention.Website: https://www.take2.ai Excerpt from Prasad Setty’s i4cp keynote: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaJrvWtNIco

Generative AI in Recruiting - Key Takeaways from The i4cp 2024 Next Practices Now Conference