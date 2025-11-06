Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn to present THE FIREBIRDS & THE MAGICAL TREE by Marla Hirokawa

Photo by Jaime Gamez

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn (CBT) presents THE FIREBIRDS & THE MAGICAL TREE at Mark Morris Dance Group, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217 on December 5, 2025, at 7pm. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online only: https://our.show/firebirds THE FIREBIRDS & THE MAGICAL TREE created by Marla Hirokawa is inspired by the original firebird folktale, other fairytales, and of course, inspired by the inimitable music of Igor Stravinsky. The Covenant version of the story will follow Prince Jean on his quest for the magical tree that has a fruit that can heal his dying father, King Bruce of Winham. On his journey, he encounters beautiful maidens, monsters, an evil sorcerer, and the fabled, mystical firebirds! Also included in the program is the company’s ongoing work in AIE associated with the annual season bringing ballet to hundreds of participating students.Since 1987, CBT has invested in the children and families of South Brooklyn, where cultural activities and resources are limited. In an accepting yet rigorous environment, CBT fosters the love of dance through pre-professional training in its studios and educational programs in NYC schools, and through dozens of original ballet productions conceived and choreographed by Ms. Hirokawa. Students of Hirokawa have gone on to dawn stages with Martha Graham Dance Company, Philadanco, and Alvin Ailey Dance School as well as other top schools and companies. This production of THE FIREBIRDS & THE MAGICAL TREE is made possible by the NY State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor, The New York City Tourism Grant and the NY State Legislature and other generous donors.On the production Hirokawa comments, “I conceived and premiered this ballet in 2019, and I remember how intimidated I was of the Stravinsky score. But, thankfully, at the same time, its beauty and majesty inspired me on. It has been great fun and gratifying to restage it on a new cast of professionals and young students."Marla Hirokawa (Artistic Director/Choreographer) was born and raised in Hilo, Hawai'i where she trained at the Hilo School of Ballet and apprenticed with the Honolulu City Ballet. She earned her B.A. in Dance, cum laude, from the University of California, Irvine. After performing in Hawai’i, California, and New York City, Marla founded Covenant Dance Studio in 1987 and Covenant Dance Theatre in 1989, which evolved into Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn, Inc. (CBT) in 2007—a nonprofit dedicated to artistic excellence and arts education. Marla has also conceived and choreographed 17 original narrative ballets like THE FIREBIRDS & THE MAGICAL TREE to give her students the opportunity to perform alongside professional dancers.

