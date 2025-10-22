Full-Time E-commerce Analyst Opens Six Figure Side Hustle as a Photographer

Photo by Steven Jackson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rare blend of analytics and artistry, Audrey Tjahjono is making her mark as both an accomplished E-commerce Media Analyst and a sought-after documentary-style photographer.By day, Tjahjono leads Amazon DSP strategies for globally recognized brands. Known for her ability to transform raw metrics into actionable insights, she designs high-impact campaigns that deliver measurable and lasting results.Outside the corporate sphere, Tjahjono steps behind the camera as an expert intimate wedding and family photographer based in New York City, serving clients across the United States. Her signature documentary style captures precision unposed, “time-capsule” moments—whether a newborn session in Williamsburg or an elopement along the Rhode Island coast.Currently, Tjahjono is developing *Threads of Time*, an ongoing series honoring grandparents’ legacies through portraiture and audio storytelling. The project merges visual and oral history to create a bridge between generations.“In Indonesian culture, folklore and stories are central to how we understand family and identity,” says Tjahjono, who draws inspiration from her heritage. “I bring that same perspective to my photography, shaping a family’s narrative into something they can cherish for generations.”Balancing her analytical expertise with creative intuition, Tjahjono exemplifies how data and storytelling can coexist seamlessly. When not strategizing or photographing, she can often be found cooking Indonesian comfort food or exploring America’s national parks, always seeking new ways to connect culture, memory, and storytelling.About Audrey TjahjonoAudrey Tjahjono is a New York–based E-commerce Media Analyst and documentary-style photographer whose work spans both data strategy and creative storytelling. As an analyst, she leads Amazon DSP campaigns for high-profile global brands, turning insights into measurable growth. As a photographer, she specializes in intimate weddings, family sessions, and personal documentary projects that preserve memory and heritage.Her current project, *Threads of Time*, bridges generations through photography and oral storytelling, reflecting her Indonesian cultural roots and passion for narrative preservation.To view Audrey’s photography, visit her on Instagram: @audreytjahjono

