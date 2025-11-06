UTTC Classes visit Burleigh County Courthouse

Instructor Mark Turner, United Tribes Technical College, brought students from his Criminal Evidence and Constitutional Law classes to the Burleigh County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to view a portion of the Master Calendar. The students sat in on first appearances in felony and misdemeanor cases. Thereafter, they engaged in a question-and-answer session with District Judge James Hill and State's Attorneys Gabrielle Goter and Lydia Kennelly regarding procedures and other aspects of the criminal judicial process.

Above, UTTC students are pictured with (far left) State's Attorney Gabrielle Goter, (Back center) Judge James Hill alongside instructor Mark Turner, and (far right) State's Attorney Lydia Kennelly.