Jool Baby's Holiday Diaper Drive with National Diaper Bank Network Addresses Critical Need for Millions of Families

Jool Baby, an award-winning U.S. innovator in baby and childcare products, today announced its Holiday Diaper Drive in partnership with the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) In partnership with National Diaper Bank Network, Jool Baby will donate five diapers for every order over $25 from November 16 through December 6, 2025 Jool Baby's Holiday Diaper Drive with National Diaper Bank Network Addresses Critical Need Affecting Millions of American Families

In partnership with National Diaper Bank Network, Jool Baby will donate five diapers for every order over $25 from November 16 through December 6, 2025

Every diaper donated represents more than a product — it's comfort, health, and safety for families in need everywhere.” — Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby , an award-winning U.S. innovator in baby and childcare products, today announced its Holiday Diaper Drive in partnership with the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN). From November 16 through December 6, 2025, the company will donate five diapers for every order over $25 made on Joolbaby.com. This includes the company's extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, transforming the busiest shopping period of the year into an opportunity for meaningful community impact.The campaign addresses a critical need affecting nearly half of American families with young children. According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2024, one in two U.S. families (47%) struggles to afford enough diapers to keep their infants clean, dry, and healthy. Babies face greater risks of infection when diaper changes are delayed, and parents often miss work or school because childcare programs require families to provide a daily diaper supply.Jool Baby's Holiday Diaper Drive builds on the company's ongoing commitment to meaningful community impact, empowering parents to help other parents through everyday purchases. Every purchase over $25 made on Joolbaby.com during the three-week campaign directly supports efforts to help end diaper need across the United States. This includes the full catalogue of Jool Baby's award-winning, top-rated products including the Nova Nature swings, diaper changing pads and wipe warmers, the bath gift sets, and all the innovative potty training products. The donated diapers will be distributed through the National Diaper Bank Network's infrastructure of more than 240 member diaper banks serving communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico."Charitable programs and community support have long been the backbone of Jool Baby," said Judah Bergman, Co-Founder and President of Jool Baby. "Every diaper donated represents more than a product — it's comfort, health, and safety for families in need everywhere."“The holidays can be stressful for all families, and particularly for those struggling to afford basic necessities like diapers” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder of National Diaper Bank Network. “We are grateful to Jool Baby for its support of NDBN and local diaper banks. Such partnerships strengthen the social fabric that unites each of us to our neighbors and our communities.”The initiative reflects Jool Baby's established track record of community-focused programs and charitable partnerships designed to support family well-being. By aligning with charities, the company enables customers to participate in helping ease a significant public health challenge through their regular purchases.Customers shopping on Joolbaby.com between November 16 and December 6, 2025, will automatically contribute to the diaper donation effort with every transaction over $25. Additional information about Jool Baby's community initiatives is available at https://joolbaby.com/pages/community-support About the National Diaper Bank NetworkThe National Diaper Bank Network leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping children and families access essential materials including clean diapers, period supplies, and other basic necessities. Founded in 2011 with support from Huggies, the organization has grown to include more than 240 member diaper banks serving local communities across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at https://nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org About Jool BabyJool Baby creates innovative baby and childcare products designed for modern families. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, the company's products are trusted by millions of parents nationwide. Jool Baby is dedicated to making parenting simpler, safer, and more joyful while strengthening communities through ongoing charitable partnerships and family-focused programs. For more information, visit https://joolbaby.com

Jool Baby's Holiday Diaper Drive with National Diaper Bank Network Addresses Critical Need Affecting Millions of American Families

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.