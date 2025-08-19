Jool Baby Takes Home Three Wins at The Bump Awards 2025

Jool Baby Quick Flip Built-In Potty Seat: Winner of "Best Built-In Potty Seat." Jool Baby Ready, Step, Go! Potty Training Seat with 2 Step Ladder: Recognized as "Best Potty Seat with Ladder." Jool Baby Handled Potty Chair: Awarded "Overall Best Potty Chair."

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby captured three coveted category wins at the 2025 Best of The Bump Awards , highlighting the company's continued innovation in potty training solutions. This triple recognition solidifies Jool Baby's position as the go-to brand for parents looking for well-designed products that make potty training easier and less stressful for families.This year, The Bump Awards honored Jool Baby in three potty training categories: Jool Baby Quick Flip Built-In Potty Seat : Winner of "Best Built-In Potty Seat." Purposefully designed for the modern family, the Quick Flip is the only 2-in-1 toilet seat featuring a built-in splash guard. This clutter-free solution installs directly onto your toilet and is secured magnetically when not in use for adults, flipping down easily for kids, empowering toddlers with independence and parents with peace of mind. Its slow-close lid, slip-resistant bumpers, and easy-to-clean features have earned rave reviews for making potty training cleaner and simpler than ever.Jool Baby Ready, Step, Go! Potty Training Seat with 2 Step Ladder: Recognized as "Best Potty Seat with Ladder." Built for growing toddlers, this adjustable seat accommodates six different heights and features a stable, non-slip step platform that enables children to climb up and sit independently on full-size toilets. The ergonomic design includes comfortable armrests for added security and confidence, while the easy-grip handles help children maintain balance during transitions. Parents appreciate the tool-free height adjustment system and the seat's ability to grow with their child, supporting them as they graduate from chair to full-size toilet with complete independence.Jool Baby Handled Potty Chair: Awarded "Overall Best Potty Chair." This ergonomically designed standalone chair combines comfort and functionality with supportive arm and back rests that provide toddlers with a secure, confidence-building seating experience. The chair features a removable inner bowl for easy cleaning, a secure rubber base that prevents sliding on any surface, and lightweight construction for convenient portability between rooms. Additional thoughtful details include a built-in splash guard and high back support that encourages proper posture. Parents consistently praise its ability to make the early stages of potty training comfortable, mess-free, and stress-free for both children and caregivers."These three awards validate our focus on innovation that truly serves families," said Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby. "We don't just create products; we develop solutions that eliminate the frustration and mess that have traditionally defined potty training. This recognition from The Bump confirms that our approach to design is delivering measurable results for parents and empowering children to achieve independence with confidence."For details on the award-winning products, visit www.joolbaby.com About Jool BabyJool Baby is a leading innovator in baby and toddler essentials, creating evidence-based products that address real parenting challenges. Founded by parents, the company specializes in safety-first solutions that combine thoughtful design with practical functionality. Jool Baby's award-winning product line empowers families worldwide to navigate developmental milestones with confidence and success.About The Bump AwardsThe Bump Awards recognize the best products for pregnancy, baby, and toddler categories as voted by The Bump's editorial team and community of parents. Known for rigorous testing and evaluation, The Bump Awards highlight products that deliver exceptional quality, innovation, and value to modern families.

