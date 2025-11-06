Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Joins Local Elected Officials to Respond to Antisemitic Vandalism

Earlier today, Governor Hochul stood with State Senator Sam Sutton, State Senator Michael Gianaris, State Senator Stephen Chan, Assemblymember Nily Rozic, Assemblymember William Colton, Assemblymember Michael Novakhov and Councilmember Susan Zhuang, along with community leaders, Sydney Altfield, National Director of Teach Coalition, Mark Treyger, CEO of JCRC-NY, and Imam Ahmed Ali Uzer of the NYC Commission on Racial Equity to respond to antisemitic vandalism at the Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn – one of several Jewish sites defiled last night with spray-painted swastikas.

Thank you, Senator. This morning at 6:00 a.m, our community was assaulted by an individual so depraved of heart, so cruel and insensitive that they would dare to violate sacred spaces. A cemetery, a center, and a school where children from preschool to 12th grade were gathering just in a few hours. I stand also in solidarity with this community to condemn these horrific acts of violence and to say that we are together. We're also going to find out who did this, and anyone who has information about the perpetrator should contact our Hate Crimes hotline. Our NYPD is working closely with our State Police who I've deployed to assist with this. Also know that we're going to investigate this and send a message that you cannot engage in such hatred in our great state, in our great city, in the great borough of Brooklyn, and think you'll get away with it. You will be caught, and you will be punished. But to all of those in this community who are feeling anxious, especially the parents of the school, the children know that we stand here to protect you. That is my solemn commitment to every one of you.

When I first became Governor four years ago, we had about $15 million allocated for security of sensitive locations like synagogues and yeshivas. I knew that was a paltry amount given the rise in antisemitism that our city was experiencing. We increased it dramatically — it's now up to $70 million for every two year cycle. And I'm going to stand here and commit to add another $20 million in our next budget to raise it up to $90 million in total. My friends, that will start being available once again this January. We're also able to secure over $14 million in federal dollars to help counter terrorism. I view what happened today as an act of terrorism, a violation of our safety and our security. So I want to make sure everyone involved knows to be sure you know how to apply for those funds as well. Because when we stand together, we are one community. An attack on one, is an attack on all of us, and you will not get away with this. Thank you very much for gathering us here today.