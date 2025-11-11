On Veterans Day, Landmarks to be Illuminated Green

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring November 11 as Veterans Day and recognizing November as Veterans Month across New York State. Governor Hochul further directed 17 state landmarks to be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.

“Tonight, New York State landmarks will illuminate green in honor of the service and sacrifice of our veterans and service members,” Governor Hochul said. “On Veterans Day and every day, we are grateful for those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our country and our state and we remain committed to supporting all those who have served.”

Launched in 2021 as a collaboration among the New York State Association of Counties, the New York State County Executives’ Association, and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers' Association, Operation Green Light is a campaign designed to show support for our nation's veterans, raise awareness of the county role in providing support and resources to veterans, and advocate for legislation that will strengthen counties' ability to support veterans. This statewide initiative has been adopted by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and has spread to hundreds of counties and local governments across the United States.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “On Veterans Day, we honor the courage, character, and commitment of all who served – and the loved ones who stood by them with quiet strength and firm resolve. As New York lights green tonight, we shine hope and gratitude across our state, reminding every Veteran and Military Family that they are seen, valued, and never alone. We thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast leadership and her unwavering dedication to uplifting our Veterans and Service Members today and every day.”

These 17 landmarks will be illuminated in green to honor New York’s veterans and service members:

1WTC

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Kosciuszko Bridge

Lake Placid Olympic Center

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

New York State County Executives Association President and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Counties across New York are honored to join Governor Hochul in illuminating communities across the state in green in a tribute to those who served. Operation Green Light began right here in New York, and it’s inspiring to see it grow into a powerful statewide and national expression of gratitude for our veterans. Together, we honor their courage, sacrifice, and enduring service to our communities and our country.”

New York State Association of Counties and Oswego County Administrator Phil Church said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and for joining New York’s counties in illuminating landmarks across the state in green. This campaign reflects what New York does best — working together to recognize those who have served and to ensure they receive the support and respect they’ve earned. To every veteran and service member across our state, we thank you for your commitment, bravery, and sacrifice.”