Combatting Food Insecurity

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged all members of the Empire State Service Corps and all New Yorkers to combat food insecurity and commit to a day of hunger action on Friday, November 7. As the GOP shutdown continues and New Yorkers’ SNAP benefits are under threat, Governor Hochul's request will necessitate all Empire State Service Corps members, regardless of their usual area of service focus, support efforts combating food insecurity. The Empire State Service Corps, championed by Governor Hochul, is New York State’s largest AmeriCorps program. Through the program, 500 students from 45 SUNY campuses throughout New York State commit to dedicating at least 300 hours to engaging in paid community service, while also convening regularly to share and learn from each other’s experiences.

“Three million New Yorkers are navigating food insecurity because of the confusion and dysfunction coming out of Washington,” Governor Hochul said. “No one should go hungry or have to endure additional stress because the food assistance they expect and deserve is being used as a bargaining chip. Our state is stepping up: the Empire State Service Corps provides SUNY students with civic engagement opportunities to serve their communities, and during the crisis I am proud that these students are ready to help our most vulnerable.”

Governor Hochul’s initiative calls on students to coordinate with SUNY staff and assist with regional food pantries and foodbanks, or to provide services at their campus food pantries. This action builds on Governor Hochul’s recently announced $100 million in state funds dedicated to assisting food pantries and banks statewide during this time of unprecedented demand.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King said, “The dedicated SUNY students who participate in the Empire State Service Corps program serve our state in a multitude of civic engagement opportunities, and they are ready to step up in this food insecurity crisis. We thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast support of the Empire State Service Corps and the trust that she places in each of our students to be a part of this Day of Hunger Action.”

SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Governor Kathy Hochul’s historic Empire State Service Corps has given hundreds of students throughout the SUNY system with the opportunity to take on civic engagement opportunities. We are incredibly proud of our students and know that they are ready to take on this new challenge to serve their fellow New Yorkers.”

Over 500 students from 45 SUNY campuses participated in the Empire State Service Corps program this year, and the number of applicants far exceeded the number of available positions, with applications outpacing the number of campus spots at more than 4:1 over the last two years. Empire State Service Corps members work in several areas, including Food Insecurity and SNAP Basic Needs, to support their local communities. Corps members have supported students or individuals through SNAP outreach and other basic needs support, such as working at their on-campus food pantry or in other food insecurity aligned work.

Focus Areas Empire State Service Corps Members Traditionally Work In Include:

Civic Engagement/Civil Discourse: Students will serve either on or off campus with organizations such as local nonprofits related to civic engagement and civil discourse, including nonpartisan voter outreach, voter registration and engaging campus peers in voter activity.

Early Childhood Education (new in 2025-26): Students will serve at a host site dedicated to early childhood education and/or development (for example, daycare or Head Start centers).

FAFSA Completion: Students will serve local communities, in visits to local high schools and through work on-campus, to support students in completing the FAFSA.

Food Insecurity/SNAP Basic Needs: Students will serve on or off campus supporting students and others with SNAP outreach as well as basic needs support (which could include shifts at a campus food pantry) or with other food insecurity-aligned work.

K-12 Education: Students will partner with local school districts for regular tutoring sessions with students in the community who need more academic support.

Peer Mental Health: Students will be trained to serve as a peer mental health educator, typically at a campus/community wellness or counseling center. Students will support peers either on or off campus in supporting strong mental health practices and overall wellness initiatives.

Student Success Coaching (new in 2025-26): Students will work with middle and high school students to combat common challenges external to academics like addressing chronic absenteeism, access to socio-emotional learning, mentoring, and mental health support.

Sustainability: Students will serve in campus roles and with local nonprofits and State agencies on sustainability work, such as recycling campaigns, tree planting, pollinator gardens, and sustainability outreach.

Veterans Affairs Outreach (new in 2025-26): Students will serve at host sites dedicated to supporting active military or veterans' affairs for individuals, families, or affiliated groups.

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “When students stand up to serve, they stand against hunger itself. The Empire State Service Corps proves that public service is not an abstract ideal—it’s a living act of solidarity. On this Day of Hunger Action, SUNY students are feeding not just bodies, but the conscience of our state. They remind us that hunger is not born of scarcity—it is born of neglect. And in New York, service is not charity. It is democracy in motion, a state choosing care over indifference, and the clearest expression of who we strive to be as a people. I applaud Chancellor King and the SUNY system for reaffirming their commitment to equity—not just in words, but in action.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, "SUNY Hunger Action Day could not come at a more meaningful moment. At a time when many New Yorkers are fearful about making ends meet, Empire State Service Corps is stepping up for their neighbors and communities across the state. Thank you to Chancellor King and to all of the amazing students in Empire State Service Corps who do meaningful work for their communities every day."

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “I am glad to see the success of the Empire State Service Corps and the incredible work our SUNY students have been doing to combat food insecurity in our state. With cuts to the SNAP program amidst the chaos and uncertainty of the federal government shut down, these efforts are vital now more than ever. Declaring this Day of Hunger and bolstering the Empire State Service Corps’ work with food pantries and food banks will help ensure people across the state have access to food–a fundamental human right. I thank Chancellor King for taking this important action to support New Yorkers in need.”

