180-Acre Expansion at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a 180-acre expansion of Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in Suffolk County to protect vulnerable coastal habitats. Featuring a diverse mix of woodlands, wetlands and coastal bluffs, this parcel of land was listed as a priority project in the New York State Open Space Plan. This park expansion increases public access to recreational opportunities with new trails to explore and complements Governor Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign to promote physical and mental health by providing New Yorkers new ways to connect with nature. The addition of this acreage advances the State's goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030. Under the Governor’s leadership, almost 4,500 acres have been added to lands managed by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

“New York is full of natural wonder, and this new expansion of Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve on Long Island ensures that our children and future generations will have more public lands to enjoy under the State’s ownership,” Governor Hochul said. “Conservation efforts like this are essential to addressing critical challenges like climate change and expanding recreation opportunities across the state parks system.”

The completed acquisition, formerly a part of the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, was made by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation utilizing nearly $18 million from New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. Located directly south of Caumsett’s existing 1,500 acres, the new addition to the park includes 12-acres of estuarine and marine wetlands, as well as bluffs and steep slopes adjacent to Lloyd Neck Harbor which are vulnerable to erosion. The purchase of these ecologically sensitive areas will help prevent their degradation, restore habitats for native wildlife. and ensure that future generations of New Yorkers can appreciate and enjoy these irreplaceable lands. Clearings and woodlands set back from the coast will also provide spaces for new recreation opportunities and offer impressive views of the Lloyd Neck Harbor Inlet.

New York State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “These 180 acres of sensitive coastal habitat and new areas for recreation are an excellent addition to the New York State park system. Expanding Caumsett advances our efforts to protect important ecological resources while also making it easier for residents and visitors to ‘Get Offline and Get Outside,’ in alignment with Governor Hochul’s initiative to create affordable ways for kids and families to recreate distraction free.”

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve is now a 1,680-acre state park situated on a scenic peninsula extending into the Long Island Sound. Offering miles of bridle paths and nature trails over acres of woodland, meadows, rock shoreline and salt marsh, the park is known both for its natural beauty and recreational value. The park has extensive gardens, a historic English-style estate home to explore and diverse opportunities for leisure including fishing, cross-country skiing, hiking, biking, bird watching, scuba diving and equestrian.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.