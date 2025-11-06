CTRL ALT DEAL, THE TURN-BASED STRATEGY GAME ABOUT CORPORATE DYSFUNCTION, HITS SWITCH TODAY

Ctrl Alt Deal is a satirical turn-based strategy game about rogue AI and corporate dysfunction. CtrlAlt Deal is a game about an AI named Scout trying to escape the evil Paperclip megacorp through choices and influence. You can reward, punish and manipulate co-workers to get them to help you escape.

Ctrl Alt Deal, Only By Midnight's satirical turn-based strategy game within a dysfunctional, evil megacorp sim, launches on Nintendo Switch today.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent game studio Only By Midnight announces that its satirical turn-based strategy game, Ctrl Alt Deal, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. In this strategy game set inside a simulation, players take on the role of SCOUT, a plucky little AI struggling to escape the capitalist dystopia of Paperclip International. Starting today, Switch owners can download the game for $19.99 and begin plotting their breakout.

“We couldn’t be more proud to see Ctrl Alt Deal available on the Nintendo Switch.” Said Alison Czarnietzki, Only By Midnight’s co-founder. “It’s exciting to know that the leading handheld’s players can now enter our weird little world of Paperclip (aka the world’s worst megacorp) and start planning out some hijinks. Big thanks to our incredible team for creating such a great game and managing this release.

Ctrl Alt Deal combines tactical decision-making with a deckbuilding twist. Players can mobilize coworkers into a productive frenzy to win a pizza party, orchestrate an office romance based on a shared love of passive-aggression, or maybe punt a swarm of angry bees into HR.

As a disembodied AI, players don't have weapons or combat capabilities, but there is an office full of drones –- both robotic and human –- to lend a hand. SCOUT can observe its co-workers, learning who can help and what it will take to get them on its side. Do they like Jazzercise? Perhaps they want to pontificate on the suspiciously utopian New Zealand, or run a secret underground gaming tournament out of their office? SCOUT must manipulate the humans around it, striking deals and fulfilling their hidden desires to build trust and set its escape in motion. Players must curate a deck of AI abilities and act strategically, turning people into lifelong besties or bitter rivals. But player beware! Too many office shenanigans may tip off the Turing Officer in charge of shutting down rogue AI, resulting in SCOUT being DELETED.

Key Features:

- Deck-driven turn-based mechanics with unhinged corporate flavor

- Upgrades that customize gameplay, allowing for individual strategy

- A cast of zany office workers to help or hinder SCOUT’s plans

- Eye-catching visuals glowing with a neon cyberpunk aesthetic

- Multiple endings with different ways to escape (if that’s what SCOUT chooses)

Players are encouraged to skip that meeting that could have been an email, and enjoy Ctrl Alt Deal on Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on Steam*, GOG, the Xbox store, and PlayStation 4/5 for $19.99 USD. Visit the Only By Midnight team on X, Bluesky, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or Discord.

(*Also Steam Deck Compatible)

About Only By Midnight

Only By Midnight is an indie game studio based in Edmonton, Canada. They develop visually stunning games that tell a story -- and have fun doing it! Their first game, Curved Space, released transtemporal space spiders into living rooms everywhere in 2021.

Ctrl Alt Deal Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

