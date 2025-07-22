UNLEASH OFFICE HIJINKS IN CTRL ALT DEAL – OUT NOW ON PC & XBOX

Ctrl Alt Deal is a satirical turn-based strategy game about rogue AI and corporate dysfunction. You can reward, punish and manipulate co-workers to get them to help you escape. Ctrl Alt Deal plays like a turn-based strategy game within a corporate simulation.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent game studio Only By Midnight announces it has launched its satirical turn-based strategy game, Ctrl Alt Deal, today on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $19.99 USD, with versions for PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch to follow soon.

Welcome to Paperclip International, aka the world’s worst megacorp. In this strategy game set inside a simulation, players take on the role of SCOUT, a plucky little AI struggling to escape a capitalist dystopia.

Ctrl Alt Deal combines tactical decision-making with a deckbuilding twist. Players can mobilize coworkers into a productive frenzy to win a pizza party, orchestrate an office romance based on a shared love of passive-aggression, or maybe punt a swarm of angry bees into HR. You know. Classic strategy stuff.

“This game started with a question: what would you do to escape if you were trapped in a box? Watching that idea evolve into Ctrl Alt Deal has been surreal and joyful,” said Jen Laface, Only By Midnight co-founder. “We hope people will enjoy building their team of human allies to escape from Paperclip, the nightmare company we created.”

As a disembodied AI, players don't have weapons or combat capabilities, but there is an office full of drones - both robotic and human, to lend a hand. Scout can observe its co-workers as they go about another soul-crushing day and learn who can help and what it will take to get them on Scout’s side. Do they like Jazzercise? Perhaps they want to pontificate on the suspiciously utopian New Zealand, or run a secret underground gaming tournament out of their office? Players must curate a deck of AI abilities and act strategically, turning people into lifelong besties or bitter rivals. But player beware! Too many office shenanigans may tip off the Turing Officer in charge of shutting down rogue AI, resulting in Scout being DELETED.

“Creating Ctrl Alt Deal took innovation, drive, and a touch of zaniness,” said Alison Czarnietzki, Only By Midnight co-founder. “Sometimes a lot of zaniness. We’re grateful to our incredible, hard-working team who brought the game to life, and we offer heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported Only By Midnight along the way.”

Key Features:

* Deck-driven turn-based mechanics with unhinged corporate flavor

* Upgrades that customize gameplay, allowing for individual strategy

* A cast of zany office workers to help or hinder SCOUT’s plans

* Eye-catching visuals glowing with a neon cyberpunk aesthetic

* Multiple endings with different ways to escape (if that’s what SCOUT chooses)

“We think that, while tongue-in-cheek, players will be able to relate to many of the situations and corporate behaviors,” commented Amber Scott, the game’s lead writer. “Writing corporate satire is harder than you’d think. Every time I came up with something outrageous, I’d find out a company was already doing it in real life. There’s honestly nothing sadder and funnier than real corporate memos, and we hope players will enjoy the game in that spirit.”

Players are encouraged to grab their lanyard, dodge that 9 a.m. meeting that could have been an email, and enjoy Ctrl Alt Deal, available now on Steam, GOG, and the Xbox store for $19.99 USD. The PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch versions will follow, with a launch date announcement coming soon. Visit the Only By Midnight team on X, Bluesky, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or Discord.

About Only By Midnight

Only By Midnight is an indie game studio based in Edmonton, Canada. They develop visually stunning games that tell a story -- and have fun doing it! Their first game, Curved Space, released transtemporal space spiders into living rooms everywhere in 2021.

