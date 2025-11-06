Governor Kotek, Oregon Delegation Strengthen Trade, Tourism, and Economic Relations with Korea, Japan

Last week, Governor Tina Kotek and an Oregon delegation made up of key agency and industry leaders returned from a trade mission to South Korea and Japan where they shared the state's economic strengths, deepened cultural ties, and expanded opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism.

“Japan and Korea are two of Oregon’s top ten export markets, with just over $2.5 billion in trade last year,” Governor Kotek said. “We leveraged this opportunity to strengthen our relationships for continued prosperity and pushed critical conversations forward – including making progress in efforts to ease market restrictions on agricultural products and regain a nonstop flight to Asia.”

The Governor’s delegation included First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, representatives from Business Oregon, the Port of Portland, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Travel Oregon, and economic development organizations, and about a dozen Oregon small businesses exploring export opportunities in agriculture and advanced technology.

Collectively, the delegation participated in approximately 100 meetings throughout the mission. The Governor personally met with Oregon’s business delegation and attended over one dozen meetings during her visit, including three receptions. Click here for the itinerary.

“Governor Kotek’s trade mission was a powerful opportunity to promote Oregon as a premier destination for global investment and help Oregon businesses access foreign markets,” said Business Oregon Director Sophorn Cheang. “The ability to have direct conversations with business leaders and engage in diplomacy with government leaders in Japan and Korea helped deepen trust, highlight Oregon’s strengths in innovation and manufacturing, and showcase the skilled workforce that powers our economy.”

“Our meetings in Korea and Japan strengthened important relationships and renewed our shared commitments to international trade and travel,” said Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold. “These conversations also opened doors for future investments – from expanding shipping options for Oregon businesses to re-establishing nonstop flights between Asia and PDX.”

Strengthening trade, tourism, economic, and cultural relations:

Diplomacy: Governor Kotek met with Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-Seok. During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his support for a direct flight from Portland to Korea and stated interest in supporting increased investment in Oregon. The Governor also met with Japan U.S. Ambassador George Glass, where they discussed their mutual interest in ensuring a strong trade relationship with Japan.

Port of Portland & SM Line: Governor Kotek, First Lady Kotek Wilson, and Port of Portland representatives met with SM Line executives to discuss existing and prospective global shipping ventures.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Roundtables: In both Korea and Japan, Governor Kotek attended FDI roundtables with over one dozen participants each. The objective of the roundtables was to market the state to businesses and investors to build on or begin a new relationship with Oregon. She also met with existing investors separately.

Korean Air and Delta Air Lines: After securing support from Korean Prime Minister Kim for a nonstop flight between Incheon and Portland, the Governor met with Korean Air and Delta Air Lines directly to keep moving the conversation forward.

Tourism Promotion: Governor Kotek and First Lady Kotek Wilson attended meetings and receptions to hear directly from leading travel partners to better understand the Japanese and Korean markets. Innovative tactics such as partnering with influencers and leveraging experience-based travel were the focus of discussions.

Kanto Chemical: The Governor met with executives from Kanto Chemical, which supplies essential chemicals for several industries, including semiconductors. They discussed the need for a strong, resilient relationship that can weather shifting investment in the semiconductor industry from the federal government.

Asahi Glass Company (AGC): The Governor met with AGC executives and discussed the success of their semiconductor factory in Hillsboro as well as their multitude of other business ventures and products. AGC is also one of the region's CHIPs funding recipients. They expressed interest in finding more ways to access existing skilled workers and bring more into the pipeline through educational partnerships.

Meiji Yasuda (parent company of The Standard): Governor Kotek met with Meiji Yasuda top executives alongside CEO of The Standard, Dan McMillan. They discussed the integrity of their mission as a global company and how the successful partnership between Meiji Yasuda and Oregon-based The Standard has been a growth multiplier for each company.

Mental Health Roundtable: The First Lady convened a roundtable discussion in Japan with providers and advocates focused on suicide prevention, exchanging knowledge and best practices that reduce stigma, utilize technology and peer support to provide services, offer programs directed toward young women and LGBTQ+ specific needs, and support families impacted by suicide.

Portland Japanese Garden, Japan Office: The First Lady met with Misako Ito, Executive Director of the Japan Office of the Portland Japanese Garden, to discuss opportunities to strengthen cultural and tourism ties between Oregon and Japan. The meeting highlighted the Garden's role as a bridge between our cultures and explored ways to expand visitor engagement and international partnerships.

Toyota Tsusho (parent company of Radius Recycling): The Governor and Toyota Tsusho top executives discussed their global footprint in recycling and the continued need to push for more sustainable practices.

For more information about programs and services available to Oregon small businesses seeking export opportunities, visit biz.oregon.gov.

