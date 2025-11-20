Blazing a Trail: Ashley Herberholz carries forward Ross Ryan’s legacy of advocacy

Ashley Herberholz doesn’t back down from a challenge. The Lake Oswego resident believes firmly that people with disabilities deserve the same workplace opportunities as everyone else.

Because of her hard work and strong voice, Ashley received the 2025 Ross Ryan Self-Advocacy Award at the Employment First Summit on Oct. 2 in Portland.

Julie Huber, a Program Analyst for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS), said Ashley stood out from many strong nominations.

“She advocates not only for herself but also for her coworkers with disabilities,” Julie said during the award ceremony. “Her workplace is a different place because of Ashley and her advocacy. When someone does that persistently and gently, they begin to move us forward—one level at a time.”

Ashley’s employment path hasn’t been easy. She’s had to fight for the accommodations she needs. But thanks to her determination and the people supporting her, she’s faced every challenge with courage and strength.

“She does something that not everyone is brave enough to do—she calls HR, navigates bureaucracy, and handles all the small print and processes,” Huber said.

Navigating the accommodations process with job supports

Ashley started her career at Dairy Queen, where she was the first employee with a disability.

After 11 years, she lost her job because of pandemic-related layoff. She applied on her own for her current position and was hired. She liked that they had many different departments and different kinds of work.

“I love it,” she said. “They treat their employees really good. I’m really trying to stay here as long as I can.”

Ashley has had help from her job coach, Rochelle Moore. Rochelle works for PDXconnects, which provides job coaching and other independent living services for people with I/DD through a contract with ODDS.

Because of her disability, Ashley sometimes needs longer breaks or a later start time. When new managers put in place penalties for absences and tardiness, she worried about losing her job. Rochelle has been there to help her navigate the paperwork and processes to work with her employer and get the accommodations she needs.

Almost a year later, Ashley is still working through the accommodations process. Her experience shows that getting fair treatment at work is still hard for people with disabilities. Many employers still lack the understanding of what’s required under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ashley’s story is not just about her strength — it is a call to action for workplaces to do better.

“People with disabilities deserve to be treated with respect. People with disabilities deserve to have a job in the communities,” Ashley said during her acceptance speech, her voice steady and passionate.

Her personal struggle pushed her to get more involved. She is enrolled in The Arc Oregon’s pilot Self-Advocate Leadership and Ambassador Program that includes training and mentorship. She said she hopes to use what she learned to advocate for legislation to improve services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I’m going to keep fighting,” Ashley said. “I’m here to pave the way for others.”

Ashley’s story makes clear that Ross Ryan’s legacy lives on—not just in the award that bears his name, but in the fire and determination of people like Ashley. She is, as Julie put it, “literally and figuratively blazing the trail.”

About Employment First

Oregon is an Employment First state. People with intellectual and developmental disabilities work in community jobs, earn fair pay and get benefits just like other employees. All services must support this employment goal. Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Department of Education lead this work.