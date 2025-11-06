With storm season here, contact Division of Financial Regulation’s consumer advocates for help with insurance issues

When their home or vehicle suffers damage due to a storm, many people may not know where to turn for help.

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation’s consumer advocates can help answer people’s insurance-related questions, provide guidance on the insurance claims process, and walk them through the division’s complaint process if they run into problems.

The division, which is part of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, regulates insurance.

“Dealing with an insurance claim can be confusing, especially after a storm,” said TK Keen, Oregon’s acting insurance commissioner. “Our advocates are experts on insurance and are here for consumers.”

If your home or vehicle is damaged in a storm, call your insurance company or agent to ask about your policy coverages, exclusions, and deductibles before filing a claim. The division encourages people not affected by a storm to still call their insurance company or agent to be aware of policy coverages, exclusions, and deductibles before they have a loss. This is an opportunity for people to ensure they are adequately covered and make necessary changes to their policy.

Before filing a claim, it is important to know if the amount of your loss is worth the effect filing a claim can have on your premium rates. It may be better to handle repairs yourself, if the loss is less than or close to your deductible.

You can contact the division's advocates three ways:

The division's storm insurance resource page has more information for consumers.

Also, DFR’s outreach and education team provides information to help consumers and businesses make well-informed decisions about insurance and finance. They are available at no charge to provide training, participate on panels, host a table at events, or give presentations to your group. Email outreach.dfr@dcbs.oregon.gov for outreach and education needs.

