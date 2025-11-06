A second term for GAI Insights leaders Paul Baier and John Sviokla as Harvard Business School Executive Fellows collaborating to bring enterprise AI and change management expertise into graduate business education.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAI Insights today announced that Harvard Business School (HBS) has reappointed Paul Baier and John Sviokla as Executive Fellows for a second term, extending their collaboration to contribute practical enterprise AI expertise into graduate business education.The HBS Executive Fellows Program engages accomplished practitioners to enhance teaching and learning at the School. Executive Fellows partner with HBS faculty members to integrate real-world insights and leadership experience into MBA and Executive Education Programs.“Collaborating with educators and industry leaders to bring real-world AI learnings into Harvard Business School classrooms for a second year is deeply rewarding,” said John Sviokla, chairman of GAI Insights. “2026 is the year AI stands to shape the next generation of industry leaders. We at GAI Insights are proud to participate in guiding students – some of whom will lead these companies in the future.”Paul Baier, CEO, co-founder and principal analyst at GAI Insights, is collaborating with Professor Shikhar Ghosh, and John Sviokla is working with Professor Jeffrey Rayport as part of the 2026 HBS Executive Fellows Program.About GAI InsightsGAI Insights is an AI-focused analyst firm that delivers actionable information to propel innovation and business growth. The firm is known for the annual GAI World Conference, HBS Executive Fellow appointments, the creation of the largest ChatGPT meetup group in the U.S., the industry-first Corporate Buyers' Guide to LLMs, and the GAI Insights Daily AI News livestream. GAI Insights counsels organizations on ways to achieve remarkable ROI through the adoption of GenAI. Learn more at gaiinsights .com.Media Contacts:Paul Baier, CEOCo-founder and Principal Analyst GAI Insights(781) 910-5467paul.baier@gaiinsights.comKarin PespisaMoatBuilder.AI(617) 922-6868pespisa@gaiinsights.comFAQ:Q: What does GAI Insights' reappointment as HBS Executive Fellows signify?A: It extends GAI Insights expertise in the application, adoption and change management necessary to achieve ROI in enterprise GenAI initiatives. The reappointment strengthens their collaboration with Harvard Business School faculty to integrate real-world AI and change management leadership into MBA programs.Q: What tangible expertise does GAI Insights offer businesses looking to adopt GenAI?GAI Insights counsels organizations on achieving remarkable ROI through GenAI adoption. The firm is known for the annual GAI World conference, the GAI Insights Corporate Buyers' Guide to LLMs, and HBR articles on artificial intelligence.Q: What specific roles are Paul Baier and John Sviokla taking on as HBS Executive Fellows?GAI Insights CEO Paul Baier is collaborating with Professor Shikhar Ghosh, and Chairman John Sviokla is working with Professor Jeffrey Rayport. They infuse real-world AI and change management expertise into HBS programs.Q. Why is GAI Insights' work with HBS timely for industry leaders in 2026?A. John Sviokla stated that 2026 is the year AI will significantly shape the next generation of industry leaders. His and Paul Baier’s continuing roles as HBS Executive Fellows serve to contribute practical enterprise AI and change management expertise into graduate business education.###

