MEDIA ALERT: GAI World 2025 Anchors Boston AI Week in September

In the past six months, we've seen a surge of investment in on-prem GenAI applications. This is a boon for AI startups that serve on-prem GenAI needs - especially for firms in regulated industries.” — Paul Baier, CEO, Co-founder and Principal Analyst

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: The GAI World 2025 conference will convene AI leaders from industries including life sciences, healthcare, technology, and financial services who are in production with enterprise GenAI. They’ll share practical ways to build and sustain ROI as businesses worldwide adopt artificial intelligence. In its third year, GAI World 2025 anchors Boston AI Week : a festival of 100+ events uniting the region’s AI ecosystem to make AI accessible, impactful, and inclusive for all. Limited tickets to GAI World 2025 are available at www.gaiworld.com WHEN: September 29 - 30, 2025 | Doors open at 7:30 AM ETWHERE: The Hynes Convention Center900 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215WHY ATTEND: GAI World 2025 features opportunities to- Learn from over 120 cross-industry GenAI leaders and experts with proven ROI from in-production enterprise AI deployments.- Get inspired and challenged by speakers and keynotes that will support your GenAI builds.- Understand how to deploy AI and win across your organization.- Steep in focused tracks on Life Sciences, Healthcare, and Financial Services.- Network with AI leaders in Boston’s historic culture of innovation and cross-sector collaboration.- Align with your team and plan your priorities for 2026.WHO: GAI World 2025 offers unprecedented networking opportunities with- Board members, CEOs, SVPs Digital, Chief Innovation Officers, CTOs, CDOs and AI team leads.- 800 attendees, 120 speakers, 60 case studies, 15 AI startups, 30 exhibitors.- Celebrating Black Pioneers, a networking lunch celebration of Black trailblazers, innovators, and dreamers in GenAI.- Women in AI, a networking breakfast sponsored by Amazon.- Sponsors including IBM, QuantumGears, seekr, Vantiq, and Goodwin.Expert speakers including:- Dr. John Halamka, President, Mayo Clinic Platform- Shikhar Ghosh, Professor, Harvard Business School- Ramesh Raskar, Professor and Director Media Lab, MIT- Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, Chief Investment Officer Americas and Global Head of Equities, UBS- Brionna Jimerson, VP of AI Product Marketing, JPMorgan Chase & Co- Bill Fandrich, EVP of Technology and Operations, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan- Monica Caldas, Global Chief Information Officer, Liberty Mutual- Jean Olive, CIO, John Hancock, division of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE: MFC)- Melissa Smith, Chair and CEO, WEX (NYSE: WEX)TICKETS: Register for GAI World 2025 at www.gaiworld.com . Media credentials are available.MEDIA CONTACTS:Paul Baier, CEO, Co-founder and Principal AnalystGAI Insightspaul.baier@gaiinsights.comKarin PespisaTrendgage AIpespisa@trendgage.comAbout GAI InsightsGAI Insights is an AI-focused analyst firm that delivers actionable information to propel innovation and business growth. With many firsts to its credit, including the first two enterprise GenAI articles published in Harvard Business Review, the first appointments as HBS Executive Fellows to aid in GenAI Research, the creation of the largest ChatGPT meetup group in the U.S., the industry-first Corporate Buyers' Guide to LLM, and the first daily GenAI news show, the firm is uniquely qualified to counsel organizations on ways in which to achieve remarkable ROI through the adoption of GenAI technologies. For more information, or to receive the newsletter, visit https://gaiinsights.com ###

