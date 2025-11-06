QuickFitting SurePress Fittings Chosen for Mainline Offering at Hajoca

SurePress press fittings make installation faster, safer and more reliable.

New co-branded line brings SurePress flame-free technology to one of North America’s largest wholesale distributors

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting , a leading innovator in flame-free plumbing and HVAC technologies, announced that its patented SurePresstechnology has been selected for the Mainline press fitting offering from Hajoca Corporation, one of the nation’s largest privately held wholesale distributors of plumbing, heating and industrial supplies.SurePress press fittings are engineered to make installation faster, safer and more reliable. They eliminate the need for flames or soldering and provide visual confirmation of a pressed connection. The fittings’ patented indication windows are visible from any angle. Once pressed, green indication fills the windows, confirming a successful seal that can be verified from up to five feet away.The Mainline Press Fittings Featuring SurePress Technology combine Hajoca’s trusted wholesale reach with QuickFitting’s proven flame-free innovation to give plumbing professionals a faster, more confident way to complete press installations across residential, commercial and industrial applications.“Partnering with Hajoca and their Mainline brand underscores the growing trust in SurePress technology across the industry,” said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting. “SurePress technology delivers visual confirmation and proven performance, which is exactly what contractors need to save time and eliminate rework, especially in complex installations.”The Mainline press fitting line featuring SurePress technology is available now through Hajoca’s nationwide network of independently operated branches. Each fitting is lead-free, code-compliant, and compatible with copper supply lines using industry-standard V-profile jaws.All products are backed by QuickFitting’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. For more information about SurePress, visit www.surepress.com About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure durability. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress™, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

