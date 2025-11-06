TEAM APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2026 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BARBECUE COOKING CONTEST AND JUNIOR BARBECUE COOKING CONTEST

2026 logo 2025 WCBCC Grand Champion Home Depot Outdoor Kitchen at the 2025 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

Barbecue is more than competition; it’s community and culture. After sharing Memphis barbecue with pitmasters in South Korea, we’re even more inspired to welcome the world back to Memphis in 2026.” — Mack Weaver, President and CEO of Memphis In May

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Memphis in May International Festival announced today that team applications are officially open for the 2026 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest (WCBCC) and the Junior World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest— widely known as the most prestigious barbecue competition on the planet. The 48th edition of the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will return to Liberty Park in Memphis, Tennessee May 13th –16th, 2026.Known globally as the “Super Bowl of Swine,” the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest attracts hundreds of championship teams and tens of thousands of visitors from around the world each year. Teams compete for more than $195,000 in prizes and ultimate bragging rights as World Champion.This year’s announcement comes on the heels of Memphis In May’s recent trip to South Korea, where representatives participated in the Hongseong Global Barbecue Festival. The Memphis delegation showcased authentic Memphis-style barbecue using 2025 WCBCC Grand Champion Heath Riles BBQ products, strengthening international culinary exchange and cultural connections through the shared language of smoke, fire, and flavor.“Barbecue is more than competition—it’s community and culture,” said Mack Weaver, President & CEO of Memphis In May International Festival. “After sharing Memphis barbecue with pitmasters in South Korea, we’re even more inspired to welcome the world back to Memphis in 2026 for the World Championship.”Competition Teams interested in joining the 2026 competition can apply now at MemphisInMay.org. Spaces is limited, and early application is encouraged as the contest has the potential to sell out quickly.The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is one of the signature events of the Memphis in May International Festival, which also includes the Great American River Run on May 23, 2026.About Memphis in May International FestivalMemphis in May International Festival is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1977 with a mission to promote and celebrate Memphis culture, foster economic growth, and enhance international awareness through education. The organization fulfills this mission through a year-round celebration featuring educational programs, cultural exchange, and world-class events such as the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest (est. 1978) and the Great American River Run (est. 2015).For nearly five decades, Memphis in May has showcased the best of Memphis to the world—and the world to Memphis. Recognized globally for excellence, the festival has earned more than 250 prestigious Pinnacle Awards from the International Festivals and Events Association and was named one of Travel + Leisure’s “Festivals Worth Traveling For.”For additional information, please visit www.memphisinmay.org

