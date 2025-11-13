Building Global Barbecue Connections for 48 Years: Memphis in May Welcomes Open Fire World Championship in 2026

About

Memphis in May International Festival is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1977 with a mission to promote and celebrate Memphis culture, foster economic growth, and enhance international awareness through education. The organization fulfills this mission through a year-round celebration featuring educational programs, cultural exchange, and world-class events such as the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest (est. 1978) and the Great American River Run (est. 2015). For nearly five decades, Memphis in May has showcased the best of Memphis to the world—and the world to Memphis. Recognized globally for excellence, the festival has earned more than 250 prestigious Pinnacle Awards from the International Festivals and Events Association and was named one of Travel + Leisure’s “Festivals Worth Traveling For.”