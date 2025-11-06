Early Bird Registration Ending Soon for AYTL’s Spring 2026 Tennis Rec League

Early bird registration for AYTL’s Spring 2026 Tennis Rec League ends Nov 30. Fun, affordable tennis for middle-schoolers! Sign up at aytl.org.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Youth Tennis League (AYTL) is excited to announce that early-bird registration is now open for its 2026 Spring Recreational Tennis League, which runs from January to March 2026. Parents and guardians of middle-school students are encouraged to sign up before November 30 to take advantage of discounted registration rates.AYTL offers an affordable and enjoyable way for young players to learn tennis in a fun, no-pressure environment. The program is designed for both beginners and intermediate players, focusing on skill development, teamwork, and fostering a lifelong love of the game, rather than pure competition.“Our goal is to make tennis accessible and enjoyable for every child,” said Andras Bori, Executive Director of AYTL. “We’re about more than forehands and backhands—our league is about boosting confidence, community, and having fun.”Practices and matches will both be held weekly at Oak Valley Middle School in Poway, with coaches leading engaging drills and friendly match play. Early bird pricing for the Spring 2026 Recreational League is just $265 for the full 10-week season.What you need to know:- Season dates: January - March, 2026- Cost: $265 (early bird pricing)- Online registration: www.aytl.org - Ages: Grades 6-8- Levels: Beginner to intermediate“We’re proud to offer something affordable for parents and fun for the kids,” Bori said. “There is a misconception that tennis is a high-pressure sport and played only by those who want to make it professionally.”“For our youths especially, we understand the importance of having fun when learning, so they don’t feel discouraged. First and foremost, we want them to enjoy playing—everything else beyond that is a bonus.”Register and learn more at www.aytl.org . Space is limited, and early bird pricing ends November 30, 2025. Follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on the latest AYTL news and announcements.

