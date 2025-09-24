New Non-Profit Launches With a Mission to Grow Interest in Tennis Amongst the Younger Demographic

New non-profit, American Youth Tennis League (AYTL), launches in San Diego, CA, with registrations for the 2026 Spring League now open.

Our goal is to bring tennis to more kids by offering fun programs that are affordable for families.” — Andras Boris, Executive Director of AYTL

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Youth Tennis League (AYTL), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting youth tennis across the United States, has officially launched in San Diego, California.Registrations for the organization’s 2026 Spring League are now open for youth of all skill levels in grades 6-8. Early bird registration is now open and available at www.aytl.org “We’re extremely excited to launch this program,” said Andras Bori, AYTL’s Executive Director and Founder. “Tennis is considered one of the best sports for health, but for many, it’s a sport that is inaccessible.”“Our goal is to bring tennis to more kids by offering fun programs that are affordable for families,” he said.AYTL offers a unique platform for children to learn and grow through tennis, developing both athletic skills and personal character in a fun and supportive environment. The Spring League is designed to foster friendly competition, teamwork, and sportsmanship, while providing young athletes with the opportunity to develop and refine their tennis skills."We are thrilled to offer an opportunity for young tennis players to take part in an organized league that prioritizes fun and learning above all," said Bori. “We are offering small training groups and longer training sessions, so participants get more time on the court.”About the AYTL 2026 Spring League:- League Dates: Spring season will run from January through March, 2026.- Registration Deadline:- Early bird registrations now open: $265- Regular registration (12/1/2025 - 1/5/2026): $285- Eligibility: Players of all skill levels, in grades 6-8Program Highlights:- Age-appropriate divisions- Fun and competitive team play- Coaching and trainingParents can register their children online at www.aytl.org . The AYTL encourages early sign-ups as spots are limited. Parents who are interested in volunteer coaching can also register on the website.For more information on league details, to sign up, or to learn more about the organization, please visit www.aytl.org or email americanyouthtennisleague@gmail.com.About the American Youth Tennis League (AYTL):The American Youth Tennis League (AYTL) is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing tennis to more young people across the United States. With a commitment to offering accessible play that is both fun and competitive for all skill levels, the organization creates an environment where young people can learn tennis in a safe and enjoyable setting. By providing a platform for youth to compete, train, and connect, AYTL helps kids build lasting skills that extend beyond the court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.