Secretary Naig Invites Iowa-Based Livestock Vaccine Developers to Apply for Research Grant

Initiative strengthens Iowa’s foreign animal disease preparedness and supports innovation in vaccine research

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 6, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the availability of the Livestock Protection Innovation Grant to support an Iowa-based company working to develop vaccines that help protect livestock from foreign animal diseases.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship first launched the Livestock Protection Innovation Grant Program in 2023 to encourage innovation and strengthen the state’s preparedness against serious animal health threats. The Iowa Legislature appropriated $100,000 during the 2025 legislative session to support continued vaccine development within Iowa.

“Our livestock industry contributes more than $20 billion annually to Iowa’s economy, supporting farm families, main street businesses, and rural communities across the state. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the agriculture community, and our farmers and livestock producers take animal health and biosecurity seriously, and our state is leading the way in foreign animal disease preparedness,” said Secretary Naig. “Whether it’s known threats like Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, African Swine Fever, and Foot and Mouth Disease, or other emerging threats like New World Screwworm, it’s critical that we have safe tools and technologies to respond quickly and effectively. By investing in vaccine development, we are protecting our herds and flocks, safeguarding our food supply, and sustaining the ag economy and rural way of life.”

Iowa is home to an innovative and globally recognized agriculture and bioscience sector, with companies leading advancements in animal health, biotechnology, and vaccine research. As America’s Cultivation Corridor, Iowa continues to be a place where public and private partners collaborate to develop the tools and technologies that improve animal health and strengthen food security around the world.

Applications will be evaluated through a competitive review process, and one grant of $100,000 will be awarded.

Eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:

The company must be based in Iowa and be engaged in the development of livestock and other animal vaccines

The company must have a prior relationship with the United States Department of Agriculture including a collaboration with the USDA-Agricultural Research Service or by having a product registered with the USDA-Center for Veterinary Biologics

The company must have a vaccine platform that is viable for a foreign animal disease response

Interested Iowa companies should review program guidelines and submit an application to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship by Nov. 20, 2025. Additional program information, eligibility details, and application materials are available on the Department’s website.