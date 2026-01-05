Hoffspiegel Law Announces Leadership Transition as Founding Owner Lloyd Hoffspiegel Retires

Alex Hoffspiegel, Managing Partner Lloyd Hoffspiegel, Of Counsel

My father built Hoffspiegel Law on a simple but powerful belief that every injured person deserves to be heard, respected, and fought for.” — Alex Hoffspiegel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoffspiegel Law proudly announces that, after more than four decades of prominent service to clients and the Atlanta community, founding owner Lloyd Hoffspiegel will retire from his role as Owner and transition to Of Counsel. Alex Hoffspiegel , his son and the firm’s current Managing Partner, will assume full leadership of the firm, signaling a new chapter for the renowned Atlanta-based personal injury law firm.Since its founding in 1982, Hoffspiegel Law has become a trusted name across Georgia known for its integrity, legal excellence, and deep commitment to client advocacy. Under Lloyd Hoffspiegel’s leadership, the firm built a legacy rooted in respect, compassion, and strong results, principles that have guided every case and every client relationship.“Leading Hoffspiegel Law has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” said Lloyd Hoffspiegel. “Our clients, colleagues, and community have been at the heart of everything we do. As I step into this next chapter, I do so with immense pride in what we’ve built and full confidence in Alex’s ability to carry our mission forward.”As Managing Partner and successor to his father’s leadership, Alex Hoffspiegel is overseeing continued investment in the firm’s resources and litigation capabilities in pursuit of justice for injury victims across Georgia.“My father built Hoffspiegel Law on a simple but powerful belief that every injured person deserves to be heard, respected, and fought for,” said Alex Hoffspiegel. “He taught me that personal injury law isn’t just about cases; it’s about helping people rebuild their lives after tragedy. I’m honored to continue that mission and ensure every client receives the care, attention, and justice they deserve.”The transition marks a meaningful milestone for Hoffspiegel Law, celebrating both the longevity of a trusted Atlanta personal injury law firm and the continued vision of family-driven leadership that defines its success.About Hoffspiegel Law:Hoffspiegel Law is an Atlanta-based personal injury firm serving victims of negligence and wrongful conduct across Georgia. For more than 40 years, the firm has built a legacy of compassionate counsel and powerful advocacy, representing clients in cases involving car accidents , trucking collisions, wrongful death, and other serious injuries. Guided by integrity, experience, and an unwavering commitment to justice, Hoffspiegel Law continues to stand by its clients every step of the way, from the first consultation to the final verdict. Learn more about Hoffspiegel Law by visiting hoff-law.com.

