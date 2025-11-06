Big Spirit Founder and CEO, Shanne Soulier, Receives the University of Minnesota’s Stellar Award

Shanne Soulier with his Stellar Award Big Spirit Inc. Shanne Soulier

Big Spirit CEO Shanne Soulier earns the University of Minnesota’s Stellar Award for his leadership and commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community impact.

Receiving this recognition from the University of Minnesota affirms that the work Big Spirit does matters, not only to our clients but also to the broader community we aim to uplift.” — Shanne Soulier

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Spirit Inc. is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Shanne Soulier, has been honored with the Stellar Award from the University of Minnesota’s Office for Supplier Diversity The Stellar Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity, and community impact. These are values that have always been at the heart of Big Spirit’s mission.This award celebrates businesses owned by people of color, women, and individuals with disabilities who actively foster diversity and inclusion within their organizations and the communities they serve.Shanne was nominated for the Stellar Award by Luiza Dreasher, founder of Mastering Cultural Differences, which is a business that offers diversity, equity, and inclusion training for socially and culturally diverse organizations. Shanne appreciates Luiza’s belief in Big Spirit’s mission and dedication to meaningful partnerships because it helped make this recognition possible.“This award is deeply meaningful because it represents the values that guide Big Spirit every day,” said Shanne Soulier. “We believe that business can be a force for connection, understanding, and empowerment. Receiving this recognition from the University of Minnesota affirms that the work we do matters, not only to our clients but also to the broader community we aim to uplift.”As a citizen of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Shanne Soulier has long championed the integration of cultural understanding and community engagement into the business landscape. His leadership at Big Spirit reflects a balance of professional excellence, cultural pride, and social responsibility.Founded on the principle that every organization has a powerful story to tell, Big Spirit Inc. helps clients across the United States execute their vision and achieve sustainable growth through strategic marketing, graphic design, branded goods, printing, and fulfillment. The company partners with major non-profits, tribal entities, educational institutions, state agencies, and mission-oriented organizations, helping them connect their message with the communities they serve.Big Spirit’s mission is to foster prosperity, build awareness, promote culture, and contribute to its clients’ success, while ensuring that diversity and inclusion are more than ideals, but everyday practices. For these reasons, Shanne is deeply appreciative of receiving the Stellar Award from the University of Minnesota’s Office for Supplier Diversity, which recognizes the collective spirit that drives Big Spirit forward.About Big Spirit, Inc.Big Spirit Inc. brings visions to life through culturally conscious marketing solutions. It is a Native-owned marketing company dedicated to helping organizations tell their story and connect with their audiences through creative design, branded promotional products , print, and fulfillment. With a focus on building meaningful connections and amplifying voices, Big Spirit Inc. empowers organizations to stand out, achieve their goals, and make a positive impact in their communities.

