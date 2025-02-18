Big Spirit Inc. CEO Shanne Soulier Joins Ascend Twin Cities 2025 Cohort

Big Spirit Inc. Big Spirit Inc. owner, Shanne Soulier

Big Spirit Inc. CEO Shanne Soulier joins the Ascend Twin Cities 2025 Cohort, gaining tools to scale his marketing agency and support Indigenous organizations.

I’m confident this program will provide valuable tools to enhance my business and better support my clients. I look forward to connecting with business leaders and building lasting relationships.” — Shanne Soulier

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Spirit Inc., a Minneapolis-based marketing company, proudly announces that its Founder and CEO, Shanne Soulier, has been selected to join the prestigious Ascend Twin Cities 2025 Cohort. Joining this cohort highlights Soulier’s commitment to driving business growth, fostering innovation, and expanding opportunities within the marketing industry.Shanne Soulier, an American Indian entrepreneur and a proud member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, founded Big Spirit Inc. with a vision to deliver comprehensive marketing solutions. The company specializes in multi-channel marketing strategies, research and audience analysis, creative design, commercial printing, and branded promotional products from concept to delivery.Big Spirit Inc. collaborates closely with non-profits, initiatives that serve Indigenous communities, educational organizations, government agencies, and mission-driven organizations, amplifying their impact through strategic marketing efforts.The Ascend Twin Cities program is a dynamic professional development initiative designed to support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses. The 2025 Cohort offers an intensive curriculum focused on contract-readiness, management education, and corporate contracting networking opportunities. Soulier will gain valuable insights and tools to further elevate Big Spirit Inc.’s growth trajectory through this program.Ascend Twin Cities 2025 Cohort participants will engage in management education classes covering essential topics such as goal setting, strategic planning, marketing strategy, sales strategy, service operations, scaling organizational capabilities, and pitch presentation training. Procurement workshops and a high-impact pitch showcase will provide cohort members with opportunities to present their business to key leading corporations at the Ascend Showcase.Ascend Twin Cities was created by MEDA, which was founded in 1971 with the mission of Helping BIPOC Entrepreneurs Succeed. The founders believed that wealth creation is key to racial economic equity and that successful BIPOC Entrepreneurship is the clearest path to wealth.“I'm honored that I was chosen to be a part of this group and am excited for the next five months of learning,” said Shanne Soulier. “I’m confident this program will provide valuable tools to enhance my business and better support my clients. I look forward to connecting with local business leaders, building lasting relationships, and learning from top instructors at the Carlson School of Business and successful entrepreneurs in the Twin Cities. The access to resources and expertise is an incredible opportunity.”For more information about Big Spirit Inc. and its services, please visit bigspiritinc.com

