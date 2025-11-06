Concierge Auctions: Luxury Waterfront Residences on Dubai Creek Pending Sale for $2.63M

Collection of opulent units at Palazzo Versace pending sale at auction in cooperation with Liudmila Shapedko of Royal Luxe Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that an extraordinary collection of luxury residences at Palazzo Versace, Dubai Creek, is pending sale collectively for $2.63 million, following 19 days of auction marketing. With 6,000 square feet of opulent living space, the seven-bedroom, seven-full-bathroom, three-half-bathroom package, was Concierge Auctions’ first transaction in Dubai and offered in cooperation with Liudmila Shapedko of Royal Luxe Properties.

Situated along Dubai Creek in the exclusive Jaddaf Waterfront district, Palazzo Versace blends modern elegance with Italian Renaissance architecture. The collection included two-bedroom units 1401 and 2316, and a three-bedroom unit 2620. Each offers opulent living spaces and private balconies with sweeping views—all complemented by bespoke furnishings and high-end finishes inspired by Gianni Versace.

Palazzo Versace offers a wealth of world-class amenities, including fine-dining restaurants and bars, private beach access, 24/7 concierge and security, and private marina docking for yachts. Palazzo Versace’s location combines modern luxury with cultural richness. Residents enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle with easy access to nearby landmarks and historic sites, world-class dining, premier recreational and cultural destinations, and major business districts.

“Palazzo Versace’s extraordinary blend of elegance and comfort creates a truly immersive lifestyle,” added Shapedko. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with the Concierge Auctions team to ensure a successful sale for this magnificent collection of opulent residences for their global audience.”

“Palazzo Versace represents the pinnacle of waterfront luxury in Dubai,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “This was a rare opportunity for global buyers to secure a collection of residences at one of the most prestigious addresses in the UAE, and proved to be a perfect fit for our platform, showcasing our ability to deliver timely outcomes for one-of-a-kind properties.”

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credit to Masoud Raoufi.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



