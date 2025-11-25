Lake Tahoe, Nevada Legacy Mountain Estate to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Bavarian-Style Compound with Lake Tahoe & Mountain Views Main Residence Plus Three Alpine Guest Cottages 14-Year Planning with Architect Brad Puttman & Cornell Bridgers

Timeless lakeside compound on the California-Nevada border to auction in cooperation with Lake Tahoe Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A timeless lakeside retreat fusing old-world design with modern mountain living will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. ‘Legacy Lakeview Estate’, located along 16 and 20 Calaneva Drive in Crystal Bay, Nevada, blends European craftsmanship with Lake Tahoe’s iconic natural beauty. Listed at $18.25 million, the estate is offered in cooperation with Jean Merkelbach of Lake Tahoe Real Estate. Bidding is set to open 4 December 2025 via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate on 18 December 2025 as part of the Concierge Auctions’ End-of-Year Global Sale. Curating the very best-in-class, the final live auction event of the year will take place at the Pendry West Manhattan in New York City, featuring a selection of luxury offerings from all brokerage brands.

Built in 1952 and planned over 14 years, ‘Legacy Lakeview Estate’ is a rare collaboration between architect Brad Puttman and landscape architects Cornell, Bridgers and Troller of Los Angeles, blending European alpine craftsmanship with the raw natural beauty of the mountainous Crystal Bay. Comprising two parcels and four buildings—including the main residence at 20 Cal Neva Drive and three alpine guest cottages at 16 Cal Neva Drive—the property spans .894+ acres and offers over 9,877 square feet with nine bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms.

“‘Legacy Lakeview Estate’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a property that captures both the romance of a European chalet and the majesty of Lake Tahoe,” said Bob Buttaro, VP of Business Development. “Our auctions are tailored for properties that combine architectural pedigree and unmatched setting to reach the most discerning global buyers.”

The main residence opens to sweeping panoramas of the cobalt blue waters and distant mountains beyond. Inside, a wall of glass floods the central living area with light, framed by wood beams salvaged from California’s first sawmill in Sacramento. A travertine fireplace, antique Tole chandelier and cabinetry of backlit antique stained glass create an atmosphere of timeless European sophistication. The home’s design invites both grand entertaining and tranquil retreat, anchored by its harmonious connection to the surrounding alpine landscape.

Three separate alpine guest cottages complete the compound, offering additional sleeping accommodations and private quarters for guests. Outside, terraced slopes feature indigenous plantings, boulders and tiled walkways, with every vantage point capturing the lake's serene beauty. A gated entrance and handcrafted rock wall offer both total privacy and security, ensuring the estate remains a true lakeside sanctuary.

“The quality, privacy and sense of place make this property one of the most unique offerings in the area,” said listing agent Jean Merkelbach. “It’s rare to find a property that feels both timeless and completely at home in its surroundings, and we’re thrilled to bring it to the market with Concierge Auctions.”

Nestled in Crystal Bay, one of Lake Tahoe’s most storied enclaves, the estate occupies a coveted position on the California-Nevada border, just 45 minutes from Reno-Tahoe International Airport and moments from private aviation at Truckee Tahoe Airport. The location offers immediate access to world-class skiing at Diamond Peak, Northstar California, Mount Rose and Palisades Tahoe, along with summer recreation on the lake, hiking, golf and fine dining in nearby Incline Village. Nearby, the historic Cal Neva Resort & Casino, once owned by Frank Sinatra, stands as a testament to the region’s glamorous past.

