50 Years of Eco-Ag: Acres U.S.A. Leads the Regenerative Movement

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media ContactTaylor Henrysupport@acresusa.com970-392-4464Announces the 50th Annual Eco-Ag Conference & Trade Show Dec. 1-4, 2025 in Madison, Wis: A Groundbreaking Gathering of Regenerative Agriculture Leaders Eco-Ag Achievement Award winner to be announced Dec. 3 at conferenceAcres U.S.A., the leading, most comprehensive go-to source for America’s regenerative farmers seeking education, inspiration and community since 1971, is proud to announce its 50th annual Eco-Ag Conference & Trade Show, taking place Dec. 1–4, 2025, in Madison, Wis. As the premier gathering for soil health champions, ecological innovators and profitable farmers, Eco-Ag 2025 marks five decades of driving agricultural change from the ground up.This year’s event will bring together more than 1,000 attendees for four days of powerful learning, connection and inspiration. With more than 30 speakers, 100+ exhibitors and 30 breakout sessions, Eco-Ag 2025 will serve as a trusted platform for farmers, ranchers, consultants and food system professionals seeking practical, proven tools for building resilient operations.“Eco-Ag isn’t just a conference—it’s a movement,” said Taylor Henry, owner of Acres U.S.A. “For 50 years, this community has championed the belief that healthy soil is the foundation for healthy food, profitable farms and the future of farming.”Eco-Ag 2025 Keynote & Featured SpeakersGabe Brown – Regenerative rancher and author of Dirt to SoilJoel Salatin – Founder of Polyface Farm and farming iconDr. Don Huber – Renowned plant pathologist and glyphosate researcherNeal Kinsey – Soil consultant and author of Hands-On AgronomyRick Clark – National leader in large-scale regenerative, no-till and organic farming systemsDr. Nasha Winters, ND – Integrative oncologist and author of The Metabolic Approach to CancerDr. Erin Silva – University of Wisconsin researcher and organic agriculture expertJohn Kempf – Agronomist and founder of Advancing Eco AgricultureThese regenerative agricultural experts will speak alongside dozens of other consultants, soil scientists, ranchers and farmers who will share their cutting-edge practices and real-world results.Acres U.S.A.’s Eco-Ag Achievement AwardEach year at the conference, Acres U.S.A. presents the Eco-Ag Achievement Award — the organization’s highest honor — recognizing an individual whose lifelong work has significantly advanced the principles of ecological and regenerative agriculture.The award celebrates innovators who have demonstrated integrity, vision and a commitment to improving the health of the soil, the vitality of rural communities, and the resilience of the food system. The 2025 recipient will be announced during the conference’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, the evening of Wed., Dec. 3.What’s New at Eco-Ag 2025“Agriculture Beyond Glyphosate” Symposium (Dec. 1-2), led by Dr. Don HuberExpanded Eco-Ag U (Dec. 1-2), full-day workshops on farm profitability, soil testing, mineral balancing, human health, and more. Presenters include: Joel Salatin, Neal Kinsey, Rick Clark, John Kempf, Gary Zimmer, Mark Shepard, Dan Kittredge and Steve CampbellBreakout sessions (Dec. 3-4) led by 30+ speakersFree trade show access with 100+ ag vendorsWhether a farmer is managing five or 5,000 acres, Eco-Ag 2025 delivers actionable insight unmatched by college courses or online videos, within a community of the brightest minds in ecological agriculture.Registration & DetailsEarly Registration Recommended. Tickets: conference.acresusa.com, or call 970-392-4464Location: Marriott Madison West, 1312 John Q Hammons Dr, Middleton, Wis., 53562Dates: Dec. 1-4, 2025Limited seating is available for workshops and the Glyphosate Symposium. Register early to reserve a seat.About Acres U.S.A.Founded in 1971, Acres U.S.A. is North America’s oldest publisher on sustainable agriculture. Through its books, magazine, podcasts, online education and conferences, Acres empowers farmers and land managers with tools and knowledge to regenerate soil, improve profitability, and heal the food system from the roots up.About the Eco-Ag ConferenceAcres U.S.A.'s annual Eco-Ag Conference, Dec. 1-4, 2025, draws hundreds of regenerative farmers and thought leaders from across America to Madison, Wis. for three days of science-based learning, inspiration and celebration of regenerative agriculture and the farmers who practice it. Speakers include the foremost experts in regenerative agriculture today, such as John Kempf, Gabe Brown, Neal Kinsey and Joel Salatin. The full list of speakers and workshops can be found here.

