Mollie Engelhart Releases Debunked by Nature, a Groundbreaking Memoir & Companion Homesteading Course

VIROQUA, WI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mollie Engelhart, regenerative rancher, chef, and mother, officially launches her first book Debunked by Nature today—a bold memoir chronicling her journey from running vegan restaurants in Los Angeles to stewarding land and raising livestock in Texas. Alongside the book, readers now have access to a companion course offering hands-on homesteading training, from fermentation and seed saving to animal care and soil restoration.In Debunked by Nature, Engelhart turns a mirror on modern narratives around food, health, and motherhood. She recounts how the land reshaped her worldview—teaching hard truths about life, death, and our role as caretakers of creation. The narrative is deeply personal, yet wide-ranging, challenging cultural conventions while grounding the reader in timeless natural principles.“Nature doesn’t lie — it doesn’t care about your politics or your diet. It simply demands truth,” says Engelhart.“This book is my way of reclaiming what I lost in my ambitions, and inviting others to do the same.”Advanced PraiseDebunked by Nature is already drawing endorsements from leaders in food, farming, and culture:“Debunked by Nature is a book that cuts through the noise—raw, honest, and deeply needed right now.”— Woody Harrelson, Actor & Environmental Advocate“Mollie’s story invites us back to the land, to truth, and to ourselves. A must-read for anyone who’s ever questioned the mainstream narrative.”— Miesha Tate, UFC Champion & Mother“A powerful reminder that food, faith, and freedom are inseparable—and that healing begins when we align with nature’s design.”— Joel Salatin, Regenerative Farmer & AuthorA Course to Match the Story - The Foundations of Homesteading Course is built to accompany the book, bringing its teachings out of the pages and into daily life. Learners will receive step-by-step instruction on:- Fermenting foods like yogurt, kimchi, sourdough, and cheese- Building compost, saving seeds, and working with soil- Raising chickens, goats, and sheep—with humane butchering guidance- Operating farm equipment and integrating regenerative practicesThis integrated approach ensures that the lessons in Debunked by Nature aren’t just read—they are lived.Why It Matters NowAcross the U.S., more readers and homesteaders are seeking authenticity in their food and families. Engelhart’s journey speaks directly to those who feel disillusioned with mainstream ideology and yearn for return to grounded, practical truth. The dual launch—book plus course—offers both narrative context and pragmatism, answering the question many will ask: How do I do this?Availability & BonusesDebunked by Nature is available now in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats through major retailers and via Acres U.S.A.Bonus gifts remain available for early book purchasers—extras include signed copies, virtual Q&A access, and bulk-order incentives for those assembling book clubs or gifting to communities.About Mollie EngelhartMollie Engelhart is chef, farmer, and founder of Sovereignty Ranch in Texas. After directing five vegan restaurants in Los Angeles, her life shifted dramatically when she moved to the land, raising livestock, growing food, and reevaluating all her assumptions. She now educates others through her writing, speaking, and online programs.About Acres U.S.A.Acres U.S.A. is the leading publisher for ecological agriculture, providing knowledge, models, and inspiration to farmers, homesteaders, and regenerative communities worldwide.###Media note: Review copies, interviews, and high-resolution images are available by request.Book site & course info: debunkedbynature.com | Foundations of Homesteading Course

