HIP Video Promo Presents: Shaheed & DJ Supreme release brand new music video "Knowledge Of Self"

Birmingham Hip-Hop Duo Shaheed & DJ Supreme Champion Libraries and Literacy in New Single "Knowledge Of Self"

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly two decades, Alabama ambassadors and dynamic duo, Shaheed & DJ Supreme, have used their talents in classic hip-hop to uplift their community and bring positivity to a world often marked by crisis and struggle. Hailing from Birmingham’s hip-hop scene, the pair have made a lasting impact by consistently showing up in educational spaces. Through their nonprofit, K.R.U. (Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding), they use music as a tool to inspire youth and empower future leaders. With their music videos, “Brainstorming” and “Knowledge of Shelf,” the duo expands this mission, crafting two revolutionary stories of education, mindfulness, and the belief that art can spark meaningful change.

Libraries are becoming rare in an age dominated by technology. It’s easy to forget how much a library offers: internet access, a quiet place to study or recharge, endless research resources, and a true sense of community. For Shaheed, the library was practically a second home; as the son of a school principal, he grew up surrounded by books and learning. DJ Supreme shared a similar connection — his aunt was a librarian — though neither realized those early influences would later shape their artistic collaboration.

Recognizing that rap music today doesn’t celebrate education, the duo set out to change that, blending their signature sound with a tribute to libraries. They had already used the library as a community hub, hosting events such as an environmental awareness program in partnership with The Black Warrior River organization, and even a punk rock/hip-hop dance night. So when it came time to film the video, the location chose itself: the Birmingham Public Library, known locally as the “Downtown Branch.”

With an energized, respectful performance, the clip encourages people to rediscover the library, highlighted by lyrics like, “We must go visit the library / ’Cause reading books can expand your whole vocabulary.” Beloved evening anchor Brittney Decker from NBC WVTM 13 even makes a cameo after arriving to cover the shoot. Through this project, Shaheed & DJ Supreme honor a historic and irreplaceable institution, celebrating the scent of aged books, the nostalgia of turning pages, and the inspiration that only knowledge can spark.

