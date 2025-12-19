HIP Video Promo Presents: Paul Helou premieres new music video "Christmas In July" on Music-News.com

Paul Helou Trades Winter Wonderlands for a Breezy Jazz Serenade

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A season as joyful as Christmas deserves a soundtrack just as heartwarming and spirit-lifting—and no one understands this better than award-winning, seasoned performer and songwriter Paul Helou. A lifelong creative, he brings an infectious enthusiasm to every project he touches, from writing for The New York Times to crafting the Parents’ Choice Award-winning children’s and family CD Bears, Bees & Butterflies, to his powerful pandemic-era visual homage that made waves across the international film festival circuit. As both an actor and musician, he’s known for striking a masterful balance between professionalism and humor, producing work that’s as touching as it is hilarious. When Helou steps to the mic—whether he’s playing bluegrass, blues, children's, comedy, jazz, spoken word, or any of the many genres he’s explored—he’s fully present, laser-focused on sparking conversation through sound. With a deep vault of music just waiting to be unlocked, he’s embarking on a bold new chapter, preparing to unveil his most imaginative, witty, and passionate offerings yet—a testament to the joy fueling his tenacious, irrepressible drive to create. In a world hungry for kindness and connection, he offers something rare: a motivator who is not only genuine and resilient, but genuinely funny—the kind that melts away the worries of the human family one song at a time.

In a genre crowded with thousands, if not millions, of songs devoted to snow-dusted Christmas wonderlands, few capture the soothing relief of stepping into the toasty summer sun. For those who feel winter may never end—bundled in scarves and hats, longing for warmth—“Christmas in July” delivers a much-needed ray of golden sunshine this holiday season. As Helou grows more confident as a jazz musician, his sharpened sonic intuition seeps into the arrangement, shaping an effortlessly breezy melody that feels both vintage and timeless, swaying and soaring like the cozy holiday classics of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. As Helou and collaborator Nicole Kestler trade buoyant harmonies over gentle percussive shakes, playful piano chords, and grooving guitar riffs, the prospect of a sun-soaked Christmas—where one can “share a little love and some pecan pie”—shifts from a fantasy to a dream come true. In a world that often feels increasingly icy, Helou’s heartwarming serenade offers a welcome respite, a reminder that warmth, kindness, and merriment don’t have to wait for December, because anyone can choose to be “a little more gentle and kind” any time of year.

This past summer, nature enthusiasts out for an ordinary stroll may have stumbled upon a peculiar sight on the shores of Lake Julian, a serene retreat just a short drive from Helou’s home in Asheville, NC. Nestled among bright green trees and sandy banks was the perfect setting for the ultimate, unexpected festive celebration—the very embodiment of “Christmas in July.” With the help of local musician and photographer Hayley Renae, Helou and his friends—a joyful community of music lovers and Christmas devotees alike—gathered to infuse the summer season with limitless holiday cheer. Santa hats, festive attire, hula hoops, and even a Christmas tree made the scene feel delightfully surreal. As more people join in—singing and swaying to the irresistible melody, dropping letters to Santa into a cheerful red mailbox—viewers will find it nearly impossible not to smile, laugh, or breathe a little easier. It turns out Christmas doesn’t belong to a season. No matter the month, the spirit of Christmas lives wherever people choose to come together. When Christmas lights start randomly appearing in the heat of summer, just remember—this is where it all began.

More Paul Helou at HIP Video Promo

More Paul Helou on Instagram

More Paul Helou on YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.